Stuart Watkins published Tombstone, Boothill, and Short Stories, Poems, Prose, with fun twists and turns. It is available in the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop and on Amazon. Stuart writes about Western life and events, as well as a variety of topics included in this book. The last 18 pages or so include pictures of Tombstone and the Boothill Cemetery and memorial. Watkins is a member of the SaddleBrooke Writers Group. This book is in large print, at the request of several SaddleBrooke residents, as it makes for easier reading. The book includes love poems, poems about soldiers returning from war, homeless people just trying to survive, and some whimsical writings meant to entertain.

HOMELESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO