Business

Bridgeline Inks New Deal with Leading Promotional Product Seller

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridgeline Digital, Inc., a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that an online marketing promotional product company has chosen their site search product to power their on-site search experience. Marketing Technology News: 4 Marketing Strategies to Get (and Keep) Mobile Game Users on the Hook. Bridgeline is quickly...

martechseries.com

Linked In Lead Generation Platform Reaches New Customer Milestone

Indianapolis, IN based Kennected is pleased to share that their platform recently passed a new milestone in their mission to boost the business community’s outreach efforts on LinkedIn. The company’s Cloud Kennect LinkedIn software has now helped over 15,000 customers generate leads via LinkedIn, and they look forward to breaking new records in the year to come.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
martechseries.com

ASSA ABLOY acquires Małkowski-Martech in Poland

ASSA ABLOY has acquired approximately 85.7% of the shares in Małkowski-Martech S.A. (“the Company”), from the Małkowski family, through an off-market transaction. The purchase price for the 85.7% of the shares in the Company amounts to approximately MPLN 33. Małkowski-Martech is a Polish producer of fire...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Rajesh Jain, Founder and Managing Director at Netcore Cloud

Rajesh Jain, Indian technology entrepreneur who has pioneered various facets of the dotcom industry in the Asia-Pacific market speaks to MarTech Series about his entrepreneurial journey and what drove Netcore’s vision and evolution over the years, making it one of the leading martech platforms globally; catch the complete Q&A:
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

Ferrari Inks Deal with Blockchain Firm for Digital Content

Ferrari signed a multi-year deal on Monday with Switzerland-based blockchain firm Velas Network to create exclusive digital content for fans. The deal also makes Velas the title sponsor of the Ferrari Esports Series and the Italian automaker’s esports team that will compete in the F1 Esports Series, a digital championship that includes every participant in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Marketing#Advertising#New Deal#Bridgeline Digital Inc#Nlp#Marketing Technology News#Rde Inc
Sourcing Journal

Weston Family Inks Deal to Sell Selfridges Group

After weeks of speculation, Selfridges had confirmed its sale to Central Group and Signa Holdings. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
martechseries.com

Eckoh, the Leading Customer Engagement Security Provider, Acquires Syntec for $41m to Enhance its Product Offering, Extend Patented IP and Accelerate Cloud Growth

Eckoh, the leading Customer Engagement data and payment security provider, has completed its acquisition of Syntec Holdings Ltd (Syntec), a UK-based company specializing in secure payment solutions for Contact Centers, for £31m ($41m). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jodi Alperstein, VP & GM at Twilio Segment. “We are...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Atento Publishes 2020 ESG Report

Atento S.A., one of the world’s five largest providers of customer relationship and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) services and Latin America’s leader, announced today the publication of its 2020 ESG report. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Kate Adams, SVP of Marketing at Validity. Atento operates...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

NAILBITER Secures $13.3 M Funding through U.S. Boston Capital Corporation

– The round will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen Augmented Reality tech platform and create new data products. NAILBITER, the leading Behavioral Videometrics Consumer Research Platform, announced today the closing of a $13.3 M raised by U.S. Boston Capital Corporation as placement agent. The raise will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen the company’s Augmented Reality Technology and create new eCommerce data products to replace traditional market research.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Connexion Solutions Launches UK Expansion With New Marketing Platform For SMBE’s

Midas 360 Growth Platform for small business can reduce cost of marketing by upto 70% over using a traditional marketing agency. Miami based Connexion Solutions expands to the United Kingdom while introducing it’s new Midas 360 Growth Platform for small business. Marketing Technology News: CONTENTGINE® ANNOUNCES ITS B2B VENDOR...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

AdTheorent to Trade Today on NASDAQ Under Ticker “ADTH”

Privacy-Forward, Machine Learning AdTech Pioneer AdTheorent and MCAP Acquisition Corporation Complete Closing of Business Combination. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, yesterday announced that it had completed its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with MCAP Acquisition Corporation (“MCAP”) (Nasdaq: MACQ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe Capital”). The Business Combination was approved by MCAP stockholders in a special meeting on December 21, 2021, and formally closed on December 22, 2021. AdTheorent shares will begin trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ADTH” and its warrants will trade under the ticker symbol “ADTHW”.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

E-commerce Unicorn Boosts Its User Base Growth with AppSamurai

NASDAQ listed Hepsiburada achieves higher registration and volumes after partnering with mobile growth platform AppSamurai. Continuous adoption of e-commerce solutions prompts app marketers, growth and product managers to look for mobile business enhancing platforms. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mary Lou Joseph, Director of Content Marketing for Verint. After...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

BV Investment Partners Announces New Investment in Intent Data Platform Intentsify

Intentsify’s Intent Activation™ platform powers account-based marketing and sales strategies for hundreds of B2B Fortune 500 and high-growth middle market customers. BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, today announced a significant strategic investment in intent data software and solutions provider Intentsify to help accelerate growth and product innovation.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AuthorityTech.io Partners with TechStars Backed OptimusQ to Unveil AI-Powered “Hybrid PR” Service

AuthorityTech.io, the leader in the Tech PR industry, has just recently confirmed a partnership with OptimusQ, a TechStars backed company who aims to revolutionize the advertising market with their sophisticated & innovative technology. OptimusQ focuses on bringing, to selected technology companies all across the globe, the ability to share their story across hundreds of the world’s leading media outlets while targeting their ideal audience.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Viseven joins Veeva’s new Digital Factory Accelerator Program (DFAP)

Viseven provides dedicated support to upscale customers’ content hub strategies. Viseven Group announced that it has joined Veeva Systems’ new Digital Factory Accelerator Program (DFAP). The program helps content partners work closely with pharmaceutical companies to build and maintain organized, effective digital content hubs. Mutual customers, including top 50 pharma companies can now leverage Viseven’s expertise to create, review, and distribute compliant content faster, and at scale using Veeva’s Commercial Cloud solutions.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Dollarama Joins the Stingray Retail Media Network

Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that Canadian value retailer Dollarama (TSX: DOL) has joined the Stingray Retail Media Network. Under the agreement, Stingray will produce and dynamically insert digital audio advertisements within Dollarama stores connected to the retail audio network powered...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Criteo Executes Purchase Agreement to Acquire Iponweb, a Market-Leading Adtech Platform Company

Criteo S.A., the global technology company that provides the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform, today announced the execution of the purchase agreement to acquire IPONWEB, a market-leading AdTech company with world-class media trading capabilities, on December 22, 2021. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Michael Kahn, Global CEO at...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Emrit Announces Year-End Developments & Latam Expansion as They Grow web3 Adoption Building a New Blockchain Category

Distributed Blockchain Infrastructure Leader to Partner with C3NTRO Telecom in Mexico & Announces New Executive Hires, Harumi Urata-Thompson & Ryan Derouin. Emrit, Inc., a pioneering distributed blockchain infrastructure company, announced year-end developments including a strategic partnership with C3ntro, a leading telecommunication company supplying Voice, SMS, Data, and Fiber services to carriers around the world and Versa a mining company focused on developing mining rigs for REITs in Mexico. Additionally, Emrit Inc. announced new appointments to their leadership team, including Harumi Urata-Thompson as Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan Derouin, as Head of Commercial.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Keeper Security Appoints Gerardo A. Dada as New Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Market Expansion in 2022

Dada brings more than 20 years of tech marketing experience to his new role as CMO of Keeper Security. Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging, today announced the appointment of Gerardo A. Dada as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Dada will be tasked with elevating the company’s position as a trusted market leader in password security with a broader product offering.
BUSINESS
Fast Casual

Ziggi's inks deal for 150th unit

Ziggi's Coffee, a Colorado-based drive-thru coffee chain, has signed a multi-unit deal that includes the chain's 150th unit. The franchisees, Ron and Denise Cazares, will open their first location in Parker, Colorado. "When we first decided to become franchise owners, it was with our community of Parker at the front...
PARKER, CO

