South Huntingdon Township, PA

Bicyclist seriously injured in South Huntingdon, driver charged with DUI

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
A Sewickley Township woman is accused by state police of being under the influence of controlled substances when she hit a bicyclist, seriously injuring him, according to court papers filed last week.

Kimberly Lynn Kustra, 46, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and related offenses.

Troopers were called at 10:45 p.m. Oct. 12 to a crash at the intersection of routes 136 and 31 in South Huntingdon. The bicyclist and Kustra were traveling in opposite directions on Mt. Pleasant Road when she tried to make a left onto Greensburg Pike and hit him, according to court papers.

The bicyclist told police he was heading home from work. Kustra had glassy eyes and slow speech when troopers spoke with her at the scene, according to court papers. She told police she took two Percocet earlier that she was not prescribed. A blood test showed she had methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances in her system, police said

The bicyclist was taken by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. Police said he had multiple head injuries, a concussion and a broken skull.

Kustra did not have an attorney listed in online court records and could not be reached. The charges were sent by summons. A Jan. 24 preliminary hearing is set.

She was sentenced in August to one year on probation for an April drug offense in South Huntingdon.

