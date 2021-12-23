New scam attempts to defraud delivery drivers

Scammer is reportedly calling local Door Dash drivers, claiming he was with ‘Door Dash IT’ and asking for bank info

– The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office is warning the public about a scam that is preying on delivery drivers. Recently in the Morro Bay area, a man called a Door Dasher claiming he was with “Door Dash IT.” He said there was an issue and they needed the dasher’s login information. Then he asked for banking information. This man was a scammer.

Fortunately, the dasher caught on. He kept the scammer on the phone long enough to change his passwords and lock the scammer out of his accounts. The dasher went to his bank branch to change accounts and make sure everything was secure. The teller told the dasher he was the fifth person to come in that day with this same story. Thankfully, he did not lose any money, others were not so lucky.

Never give out your login and password over the phone, the DA urges. A legitimate delivery service company will already have your information. Also, never give out a bank account login/password. If a caller asks for this, they are a scammer.

Here’s what you can do if you are scammed: