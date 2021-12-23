ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

New scam attempts to defraud delivery drivers

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mh2ni_0dUVzLWL00

Scammer is reportedly calling local Door Dash drivers, claiming he was with ‘Door Dash IT’ and asking for bank info

– The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office is warning the public about a scam that is preying on delivery drivers. Recently in the Morro Bay area, a man called a Door Dasher claiming he was with “Door Dash IT.” He said there was an issue and they needed the dasher’s login information. Then he asked for banking information. This man was a scammer.

Fortunately, the dasher caught on. He kept the scammer on the phone long enough to change his passwords and lock the scammer out of his accounts. The dasher went to his bank branch to change accounts and make sure everything was secure. The teller told the dasher he was the fifth person to come in that day with this same story. Thankfully, he did not lose any money, others were not so lucky.

Never give out your login and password over the phone, the DA urges. A legitimate delivery service company will already have your information. Also, never give out a bank account login/password. If a caller asks for this, they are a scammer.

Here’s what you can do if you are scammed:

  • Immediately change your passwords.
  • Go to your bank, change your accounts and make sure your accounts are secure.
  • Report scams to your local law enforcement agency.
  • Make a report on these web sites: https://www.ic3.gov/ and https://www.ftc.gov/

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Porterville teens arrested in Atascadero for stolen vehicle after police pursuit

Both suspects are documented gang members from Tulare County, Porterville area. – On Sunday at 09:17 a.m., police dispatch advised the Morro Bay Police Department that a stolen vehicle reported to Porterville Police Department was possibly in the Morro Bay area. Officers began a search for the vehicle. At approximately 09:48 a.m. a Morro Bay Police Officer located the vehicle traveling north in the 1300 block of Main Street. The vehicle pulled through the Chevron Station at Main and Highway 41 and proceeded back onto Atascadero Road.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Police seek public’s help with information about catalytic converter thefts

– Early Monday morning around 2:26 a.m., dispatch advised the Morro Bay Police Department of an interrupted theft of a Catalytic Converter in the Los Osos area. A vehicle description was provided. At approximately 2:45 a.m., a Morro Bay PD officer located a vehicle matching the description traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of South Bay Blvd and Highway 1. Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle which failed to yield. The vehicle traveled east bound on Highway 41 pursued by Morro Bay PD. As the vehicle entered Atascadero, Atascadero Police Department successfully utilized spike strips, causing the vehicle to become disabled. The suspect vehicle came to a stop in the area of Hwy 41 and Portola Road.
MORRO BAY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Armed robbery reported in North County neighborhood

– On Saturday at approximately 1:48 p.m., a resident in the 9000 block of Coromar Court in Atascadero was standing in her garage when she was approached by a white male in his 20s. The suspect pointed a black handgun at the resident and demanded her purse. The resident gave the suspect cash and he fled the area on foot, according to Atascadero Police.
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morro Bay, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Morro Bay, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy