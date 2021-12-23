Union representing prison guards calls for visitation halt or vaccine proof/negative test

The union for corrections officers in New York has sent a letter calling on state prison officials to suspend visitation or put more stringent rules in place to combat the rise in COVID-19 cases.

NY State of Politics reports the letter calls on state officials to require visitors or others entering prisons to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Over 7,000 of the union’s members and almost 8,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

