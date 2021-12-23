ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC sheriff’s office arrests FedEx driver in series of break-ins

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

FRANKLIN, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office said a FedEx delivery driver has been charged in a series of break-ins over several weeks after he was captured on a video surveillance camera inside a home.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said it got a break in the case when a homeowner called to report their surveillance video showed a man wearing shorts who was in their home for a brief time before fleeing when he saw the camera.

Gregory Thomas Bufkin was arrested on multiple charges, including breaking and entering.

FedEx said it was “appalled’ and added that Bufkin has been fired.

