Her body, her choice! Gisele Bündchen delivered her and Tom Brady’s son, Benjamin, at home in 2009 — despite the professional football player being against the decision. “It was funny because he didn’t want me to have a home birth,” the model, 41, said in an excerpt of ESPN+’s Man in the Arena: Tom Brady series on Tuesday, December 14. “He was like, ‘Absolutely not,’ and I was like, ‘Excuse me, you don’t get to choose that, it’s my body.’ He was like, ‘Who has a kid at home in 2000?”

