Breaking it Down with Brittney - Winter Driving

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Today: Sunshine and a few clouds. High around 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight: Cloudy. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph, becoming E and increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
South Lake Tahoe, Calif. – This sure has been a December to remember and it will literally go down in the record books. As of 8:35 a.m., highway closures from Sunday remain in effect which include Hwy 50, 80, 88, 89, 267, and 431. This leaves only Spooner and Kingsbury grades as access points in and out of the Tahoe Basin. Follow Caltrans District 3 for the most up-to-date information – travel is still not advised.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another winter storm is hitting Utah and experts are warning drivers yet again about how to handle the roads if they must drive. Several inches of snowfall are expected to hit different parts of the Beehive State on Monday. Utah’s Emergency Management team said when the winter weather strikes, it’s […]
Driving in winter weather can be harrowing, especially in snowstorms and icy conditions. By getting your car ready for winter and using some simple tips to drive safely, you can face almost any weather Mother Nature decides to send your way. Maintain your Vehicle. Before heading out in wet weather,...
Winter weather advisories are already in effect for all of the viewing area with the anticipation for more snowfall tomorrow. As for tonight, temperatures will fall into the teens with breezy west winds. Skies will start off mostly clear to partly cloudy and gradually turn mostly cloudy by daybreak tomorrow.
Comments / 0