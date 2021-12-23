Breaking it Down with Brittney - Winter Driving

South Lake Tahoe, Calif. – This sure has been a December to remember and it will literally go down in the record books. As of 8:35 a.m., highway closures from Sunday remain in effect which include Hwy 50, 80, 88, 89, 267, and 431. This leaves only Spooner and Kingsbury grades as access points in and out of the Tahoe Basin. Follow Caltrans District 3 for the most up-to-date information – travel is still not advised.

