ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Is Nick Sirianni really calling plays for the Eagles?

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA question about who’s calling the plays Sunday if Nick Sirianni isn’t back led to an interesting answer about who’s been calling them all season long. Nick Sirianni initially said passing game coordinator Kevin Pettulo would run the team Sunday against the Giants if Sirianni remains out with...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: ESPN has a laughable quarterback trade proposal

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... NFL quarterback offseason dominoes 2022: What if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson get traded? What if they stay? Three scenarios - ESPN+. The Vikings trade Kirk Cousins to the Eagles for a first-round pick. With Rodgers staying put in Green Bay in...
NFL
crossingbroad.com

Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni Explain Why Dallas Goedert, Standing Wide-Open in the End Zone, Didn’t Get the Ball

On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles went into halftime with the Giants tied at three. It was not a half of football that will make it to NFL Films, for future preservation. The big sequence that had people talking was when the Eagles went with three receivers and a tight end on third and goal, and Jalen Hurts threw short for Quez Watkins when the broadcast showed that Dallas Goedert was wide open in the end zone, with nobody around him. Here’s the broadcast replay to jog your memory:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Chargers#American Football#Giants#Covid#Eagle Eye
NBC Sports

Eagles get the Christmas present they were hoping for

The Eagles got just what they wanted for Christmas. Nick Sirianni will be able to coach his team from the sideline of the Linc on Sunday afternoon. Sirianni, 40, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday has cleared the NFL’s testing protocol and has returned to the NovaCare Complex, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni returns from COVID list in time for Week 16

Nick Sirianni will be back on the sideline for the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 16 game against the New York Giants after getting cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday. Sirianni, 40, was placed on the COVID list Wednesday "after feeling symptomatic" and testing positive. Passing game coordinator Kevin...
NFL
CBS Philly

Head Coach Nick Sirianni Clears COVID-19 Protocols As Philadelphia Eagles Get Ready To Face New York Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Talk about a quick turnaround, the Eagles are back on the gridiron Sunday to play the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. Head coach Nick Sirianni is cleared for the game, a key piece of the playoff puzzle for the Birds.   It’s game day and all eyes are watching who’s playing and whose sitting out. Although Sirianni is back, not all players are returning due to COVID protocols.  The Eagles posted on social media a few changes to their lineup. Shaun Bradley will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He now joins Le’Raven Clark and Andre Dillard who are also on the list.  This comes as Siranni returned to the team Saturday morning after clearing protocols.  The Eagles are going into today’s game against the Giants hoping to secure a win in the midst of a hunt for the playoffs. So far, the Birds have won two in a row and four of five games overall.  And of course, Birds fans are not looking for a repeat from a few weeks ago, when the Eagles lost to the Giants at MetLife Stadium.   Today, back at the Linc, the Birds are going for a win back on home turf.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Nick Sirianni credits the Eagles’ defense with keeping them in the Giants game

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters following their big win over the New York Giants on Sunday, and explained a bit about the rough start and how they bounced back in the second half. He also lauded the team’s defensive effort, and also talked a bit about Lane Johnson’s touchdown.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

Why the Eagles’ ‘East Texas’ TD play to Lane Johnson was important to his teammates

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were heading into the north end zone of Lincoln Financial Field in the fourth quarter against the Giants. The Eagles had exploded offensively after struggling to gain traction in the first half. Now, up 20-3, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen radioed in the play to quarterback Jalen Hurts in the huddle. Two words were called: East Texas.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy