Dogs Woke Up People To Fire At Home In Douglas County Thursday Morning, No Injuries

By Jack Lowenstein
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighters says the barks from pets at a home helped saved people inside from a fire.

South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the Stonegate community of Douglas County Thursday morning. There were no injuries, and everyone inside the home was able to get out safely.

According to the South Metro Fire tweet , firefighters put out the fire at a home on Hedgeway Drive, where there was originally a large volume of fire and smoke visible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzop1_0dUVyHxE00

(credit: South Metro Fire)

South Metro Fire says those who were home woke up to their dogs barking and alerting them to the fire burning the outside of the home. Everyone, including the pets were able to safely get out of the home.

There were extensive damages to the home and the property due to the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

