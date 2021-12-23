ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Parks surprises amazing 11-year-old for "Magical Christmas Day Parade"

Localish
Localish
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HaAz_0dUVxYg800

11-year-old Orion Jean is on a mission to answer one question: How can kindness change a nation?

He started by using the money he won from a speech contest to start the Race to Kindness, an organization that spreads kindness in his community and beyond through a series of volunteer events, drives, and initiatives.

"Orion's passion for helping others comes from gosh, just his heart, you know," Says Kherri Jean, Orion's mom. "It's something that's always been ingrained in him."

As part of the Race to Kindness, Orion helped to organize a book fair, where children from the community were encouraged to take books home to read. Orion hopes to donate over 500,000 books as part of the Race to Kindness initiative.

"You don't have to do something huge," Orion says, "You can just inspire your friends, or your family members to help you out. That's what I did and here we are now."

To recognize Orion for all of his hard work, Disney surprised him and his family with a trip to Walt Disney World Resort. Watch the full Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
on ABC Saturday, December 25th at 10 am EST.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish.

