MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials are giving out free take-home rapid test kits in an effort to meet the rise in demand for testing. “As we tackle the spread of Omicron and the recent surge in demand for COVID testing, Miami-Dade County is doing everything we can to make testing as accessible as possible across our community – including by distributing free take-home rapid test kits to residents,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement last week. The county held its first distribution at five library locations on Friday. On Monday, hundreds flocked to 27 public libraries where the kits...

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO