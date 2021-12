A familiar face has reportedly returned to Impact Wrestling, as a new report from Fightful Select says that Tommy Dreamer was at the recent Impact Wrestling tapings. The report goes on to say that he was serving as an agent and producer on the show and not in any on-screen capacity. If this is the case Dreamer will have been suspended for around one month's worth of tapings, which wasn't known at the time since Impact's official stance was that he was suspended indefinitely following his comments on VICE TV's The Plane Ride episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

