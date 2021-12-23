Holiday Travel Update: Rain showers for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Looking for a green Christmas to have safer travels? Your wish has been granted. A system is moving into West Michigan for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, expected to bring rounds of light rainfall and breezy conditions. Showers will move into West Michigan in the late afternoon on Christmas Eve, with the majority of rain falling overnight into Christmas Day morning.

Rain showers stay mainly south of I-96 on Christmas Day, becoming more isolated as the day progresses. Heavier rainfall will be closer to Metro Detroit and Mid-Michigan on Christmas Day. With temperatures reaching the lower to middle 40s both days, travel conditions will be decent for most!

The only moment that temperatures will dive below freezing will be Christmas Night. Most roadways will be good-to-go, but the secondary roads might hold some slick spots. As always, take it slow when temperatures drop below freezing!

A few more weak disturbances and systems move through the rest of the week, bringing additional rounds of a wintry mix. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for all travel updates.

