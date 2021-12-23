ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Volkswagen's production in Wolfsburg to rise 43% in 2022 - labour boss

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GvUf_0dUVwy7100

FRANKFURT, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) expects to produce around 43% more vehicles at its main plant in Wolfsburg, its works council head told a German newspaper, a marked improvement from this year but still impacted by an ongoing shortage of semiconductors.

This year, Volkswagen expects to produce around 400,000 cars in Wolfsburg, down from what works council head Daniela Cavallo previously said had been an initial 1 million target.

While the situation is expected to improve in 2022, along with an easing of chip supply, the impact of the scarcity will still be felt, Cavallo told Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung.

"The programme for the year has not be fixed yet. But at the moment plans foresee 570,000 produced vehicles in Wolfsburg. Of course, there are also risks involved," Cavallo, who also sits on Volkswagen's supervisory board, said.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Japan's Nov factory output surges on jump in car production

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s factory output soared in November as production in the auto sector benefited from a global parts supply recovery, lifting prospects for a strong fourth-quarter economic rebound. Factory production gained 7.2% in November from the previous month, boosted by soaring output of motor vehicles...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Mammoth re-engineering project begins: Germany

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Germany is turning over a new leaf. Its new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, wants a greener and more digital economy, and so do corporate titans like Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Siemens (SIEGn.DE). Their combined efforts will launch a complete revamp of Europe’s biggest economy. Failure...
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Volkswagen's electric ID.Buzz van is nearly ready for its big debut

Volkswagen is nearly ready to show the world the production version of the ID.Buzz concept it unveiled in 2017. Fully electric, the retro-inspired van starred in a short video published on the firm's social media channels ahead of a full introduction planned for 2022. The 17-second flick seemingly highlights the...
CARS
insideevs.com

Canada’s Project Arrow EV Benchmarked Against Tesla, Volkswagen

Canada plans to launch its own fully-electric crossover, a vehicle envisioned by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) and currently known as Project Arrow. In terms of its size, it will be positioned between the Tesla Model Y and Model X and it is also being benchmarked against them, as well as against the Volkswagen ID.4.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Frankfurt#Works Council#German
whbl.com

Volkswagen says patent suit by Taiwan’s Acer is unfounded

BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen said allegations made against it by Acer were unfounded, after a magazine reported that the Taiwanese computer maker had sued the German carmaker for infringing on its mobile network patents. German weekly WirtschaftsWoche had reported earlier on Tuesday that Acer had filed a suit in the U.S....
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CARIAD And TomTom Co-Develop Volkswagen Group’s Next-Gen Navigation

TomTom to provide latest hybrid online/offline navigation technology and industry-leading traffic service as part of multi-year agreement with the Volkswagen Group. Continuous integration and innovation are central to the long-term partnership. First models from Volkswagen Group brands showcasing the next generation navigation product co-developed by CARIAD and TomTom will hit...
CARS
Carscoops

Volkswagen Unconvinced Chip Crisis Will Ease, Anticipates Production To Fall Again In 2022

Volkswagen doesn’t believe that the worst of the semiconductor chip shortage is behind us and is preparing for production numbers to continue to fall. Citing unnamed sources, Germany’s Manager Magazin reports that the automaker is preparing for a scenario in which the chip crisis lasts until 2023. Its most pessimistic predictions see production falling to 8 million in 2022, down from 9 million this year. The report says that even if things go relatively well, it still expects production to be down from 2021.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety agency has stepped up its probe into engine fires that have plagued some Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp vehicles for over six years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had opened an “engineering analysis” covering about 3...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

China Evergrande shares rise on vow to boost unit construction

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares in China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) jumped more than 8% on Tuesday morning after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

S&P, IHS to offload units ahead of merger to meet antitrust conditions

Dec 27 (Reuters) - S&P Global (SPGI.N) and IHS Markit (INFO.N) said on Monday they would sell a couple of businesses to satisfy antitrust requirements attached to the $44 billion merger of the financial information providers. S&P Global will sell securities data solutions provider CUSIP Global Services (CGS) to financial...
BUSINESS
CNET

Volkswagen teases ID Buzz on video, promises it's coming soon

Last month Volkswagen released the first three images of the production-spec ID Buzz, the company's long-awaited electric microbus revival that was previewed as a concept in 2017. While it didn't give away any specs or details, VW said the van would be unveiled in 2022. Judging by a new teaser video released Thursday on Twitter, it now seems like the unveiling will happen sooner rather than later.
CARS
Reuters

Japan agrees to launch military hotline with China next year

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi agreed to launch a military hotline with China next year, Japan's government spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing recent talks between Kishi and his Chinese counterpart. Kishi held a video call with Wei Fenghe on Monday where the Japanese defence chief...
POLITICS
Cheddar News

Nikola Delivery of First Electric Trucks Sets Stage for EVs in 2022

Nikola announced that it delivered its first electric semi trucks last week, sending the embattled EV company's stock soaring. There is a lot of competition in this space, though, said Lauren Fix, an automotive analyst with Car Coach Reports. While every country has companies racing to dominate the electric trucking industry, she explained, a shortage of graphite, used in batteries, and a dearth of convenient charging stations will still keep growth slow in 2022. "You really have to be very careful when you're investing in this marketplace," Fix said. "That's great that [Nikola was] able to deliver one, but can they deliver more?"
ECONOMY
The Independent

Hospitality sector boost after no new Covid restrictions announced in England

The hospitality sector has received a “welcome boost” after it was announced no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year, trade bodies have said.Health Secretary Sajid Javid said people “should remain cautious” but after reviewing the latest data on the Omicron variant decided not to impose restrictions beyond the Plan B measures already in place.Industry leaders representing pubs, nightclubs and restaurants in England praised the “positive” announcement which could put the sector “on to the road to recovery”.Kate Nicholls, UKHospitality chief executive, said: “Hospitality businesses will be raising a new year’s toast to celebrate the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

257K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy