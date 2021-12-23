ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Man arrested after busting into stranger’s hotel room in High Point, trying to stuff over $2,000 in toilet tank, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XA4wF_0dUVwua700

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men have been arrested on drug charges after a bizarre chase in High Point.

Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, High Point police attempted to stop a car around the 100 block of Greenview Terrace. The vehicle stopped and two men ran from the vehicle towards the Arcadia Inn.

Roger Little, 33, who police say was a passenger in the car, was apprehended. Officer chased the driver, Joshua Cureton, 30, all the way to the Arcadia Inn where he was seen on the second floor of the building and then disappeared into an unknown room.

Officers began knocking on doors, and an occupant of one of the rooms told them a man he didn’t know ran into his room and was hiding in the bathroom.

Cureton was arrested in the bathroom. According to police, he tried to hide $2,239 in the tank of the toilet. The money and a small amount of marijuana were seized and police say there was evidence that Cureton had flushed more marijuana down the toilet.

A gun was found inside the car and seized.

Cureton was charged with possession with intent to sell, felonious restraint, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony flee to elude. He was given a $125,000 secured bond.

Little was charged with obstructing law enforcement.

