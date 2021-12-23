ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says he’ll run again in 2024, if he’s in ‘good health’

By WTVO
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — In an interview with ABC News’ David Muir on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he plans to run for reelection in 2024 if he is still “in good health.”

“I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now — from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again,” Biden, who at 78 is the oldest person to be sworn in as president, said.

During the interview, Biden was asked if he would run again, even if former President Donald Trump were to run on the Republican ticket.

“Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That’ll increase the prospect of running,” Biden said.

Biden’s approval rating with registered voters has been flagging, due to what analysts figure is a combination of the nation’s high inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. His keystone legislative initiative, the Build Back Better plan, which consists of a variety of social and climate bills, has stalled in Congress.

