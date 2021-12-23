Morgan Stanley Positive on Macau Following Published Consultation on Gaming Law (LVS) (WYNN) (MGM) (MLCO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky downgraded Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) from Overweight to Equalweight with a price target of $55.00 (from $73.00). The analyst comments "Anaplan shares sold off after disappointing Q3 results, with the stock down ~25% over the past month vs -18% for the SaaS group average. The magnitude of this sell-off is unsurprising given the earnings and potential change in investment thesis. Anaplan is now trading at ~0.33x CY23 growth-adjusted EV/S, vs 0.44x for the broader SaaS peer group. That said, given the uncertainties around sales cycle and growth consistency going forward, the stock could be range bound in the near-term. Our $55 PT implies a 0.38x growth-adjusted EV/S, which is still at a discount to the peer average of 0.44x, which we think is appropriate given recent results and forward headwinds."

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO