Morgan Stanley Positive on Macau Following Published Consultation on Gaming Law (LVS) (WYNN) (MGM) (MLCO)

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Toast Inc. (TOST) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer upgraded Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) from ... to Overweight
StreetInsider.com

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Enters Merger Agreement with MGM (MGM) Relating to the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) announced today that, in connection with MGM Resorts International's (NYSE: MGM) agreement to sell the operations of The Mirage Hotel & Casino (the "Mirage"), located in Las Vegas, NV, to Hard Rock International ("Hard Rock"), VICI has agreed to enter into a new separate lease with Hard Rock related to the operations of the Mirage (the "Mirage Lease") and also enter into an amendment to the Master Lease to be made by and between VICI Properties and MGM Resorts (the "MGM Master Lease").
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky downgraded Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) from Overweight to Equalweight with a price target of $55.00 (from $73.00). The analyst comments "Anaplan shares sold off after disappointing Q3 results, with the stock down ~25% over the past month vs -18% for the SaaS group average. The magnitude of this sell-off is unsurprising given the earnings and potential change in investment thesis. Anaplan is now trading at ~0.33x CY23 growth-adjusted EV/S, vs 0.44x for the broader SaaS peer group. That said, given the uncertainties around sales cycle and growth consistency going forward, the stock could be range bound in the near-term. Our $55 PT implies a 0.38x growth-adjusted EV/S, which is still at a discount to the peer average of 0.44x, which we think is appropriate given recent results and forward headwinds."
StreetInsider.com

Equity Lifestyle Properities (ELS) Declares $0.3625 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Equity Lifestyle Properities (NYSE: ELS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3625 per share, or $1.45 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
Entrepreneur

7 Amazing Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Income in 2022

Charting record highs, 2021 has been an outstanding year for the U.S. equity markets with a year-end rally propelling the indices to historic levels. Buoyed by an accelerated pace of immunization, solid fiscal stimulus packages, healthy labor market conditions, accommodative Federal Reserve stance and robust economic expansion, the outgoing year appears to be on cruise mode. Moreover, the domestic homebuilding market is taking off, while the increase in consumer spending suggests solid momentum for the overall economy.
