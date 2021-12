Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reference is made to Borr Drilling Limited's (NYSE: BORR) stock exchange announcements of December 28, 2021, relating to the pricing of the equity offering through the subscription and allocation of a total of 13,333,333 in new depository receipts (the "Offer Shares"), representing the beneficial interests in the same number of the Company's underlying common shares, each at a subscription price of USD 2.25 per Offer Share (equivalent to NOK 19.97 per Offer Share), raising gross proceeds of USD 30 million. The Offer Shares will be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO