Fulton, NY

Fulton Junior High Student Council Facilitates Toy Drive

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 4 days ago
FULTON – Fulton Junior High School students and staff helped spread holiday cheer to the community by collecting toys for children in...

Oswego County Today

City Of Fulton Makes $1,500 Donation To Oswego Industries

FULTON – Oswego Industries, a Fulton-based non-profit that supports people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, has received a $1,500 donation from the City of Fulton as part of its “Give Back & Give Thanks” campaign, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The campaign distributed a...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Weaver Joins Operation Oswego County Staff

OSWEGO COUNTY – Erin Weaver recently joined Operation Oswego County, Inc. (OOC) as the Administrative Assistant and Receptionist. Weaver, a native of Oswego, is a graduate of Cayuga Community College. For the last nine years, she has worked for Port City Family Medicine. Prior to that, Weaver worked for Oswego Health. Outside of work, Weaver spends her time raising her two young children.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Rose, NY
Oswego County Today

Local Elementary Students Spread Holiday Cheer To Local Healthcare Workers

OSWEGO – Healthcare workers at Oswego Health were surprised this week as some of the youngest residents in the county wanted to brighten their day. Andrea Backus, a kindergarten teacher at Mexico Elementary School helped organize a holiday greeting card project between students attending Mexico, New Haven, and Palermo Elementary Schools to give back to the local healthcare workers who have tirelessly provided care throughout this pandemic.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Lions Club Inducts Morrison, Receives $1,500 Grant From City Of Fulton

The Fulton Lions Club inducted Melody Morrison at their December 16 meeting and the installation was conducted by Fulton Lions Past President, Dr. Brett Tallents. “We are delighted to welcome Melody as our newest member,” said David Guyer, Fulton president. “She is a wonderful addition as we continue our ongoing mission of service.” Morrison was sponsored by Lion Melissa Champion.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

NBT Bank Donates $500 To The Arc Of Oswego County

FULTON – The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based not-for-profit organization supporting people with disabilities, has received a $500 donation from NBT Bank. “We know what great work [The Arc] does in the community,” said Olivia Trevino, Assistant Branch Manager of NBT Bank’s Fulton office. “We want to help continue that work!”
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Eastern Shore Associates Donates Toys To Salvation Army

Employees at Eastern Shore Associates Insurance (ESA), headquartered in Fulton, donated a Christmas tree-full of toys for the Fulton Salvation Army’s Angel Tag holiday drive. “Our employees’ enthusiasm for this program is amazing, and they support it wholeheartedly,” said Amanda Palmatier, a member of the ESA’s events committee and Public Entity Unit . “We’ve participated with this project for more than a decade and it’s so gratifying to help the Salvation Army in their mission of bringing a brighter holiday to those in need.” Eastern Shore employees showing some of the toys collected are, from left: Danielle Wittwer, commercial lines account manager; Lorrie Shortsleeve, ESA events committee and commercial lines account manager; and Rebecca Bennink, ESA claims representative. Eastern Shore Associates Insurance, www.esainsurance.com, has offices in Camden, Fulton, North Syracuse, Pulaski, Walworth, and Waterloo. The Fulton office can be reached at (315) 598-6000. They are also on Facebook under “Eastern Shore Associates,” and LinkedIn at “Eastern Shore Associates Insurance Agency.”
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Lions Donate $1,500 To Salvation Army

FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club recently donated $1,500 to the Oswego County Salvation Army. “We are proud to support the Salvation Army and the many ways they help families throughout our county,” said David Guyer, Fulton Lions president. The Fulton Lions Club, sponsors of September Charby’s Duck...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Leighton Elementary Students Shine In First Concert

OSWEGO – Music filled the Faust Theater for Performing Arts on December 14, as some of the Oswego City School District’s youngest musicians took the stage. Frederick Leighton Elementary students showcased their talents during the concert, featuring the boys’ chorus and beginning band. The chorus members kicked off the evening with “Carol Medley” and concluded their portion of the concert with “Jingle Bell Rock” to get the audience into the holiday spirit.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Sunrise Rotary Receives $1500 Grant From APRA Funds

FULTON – The Fulton Sunrise Rotary recently received a $1500 grant from the City of Fulton. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 also known as the COVID Stimulus Package. The City was able to designate some of the funds they received from the federal government to charitable organizations and nonprofits that serve the local population.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

CTE Students Recognized As Most Employable For Quarter One

MEXICO, NY – Career and Technical Education Students at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation were recently recognized as Most Employable in their class for quarter one of the 2021-2022 school year. The Most Employable Award recognized students for character traits that make them employable in the field,...
MEXICO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

