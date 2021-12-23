Fulton Junior High Student Council Facilitates Toy Drive

Employees at Eastern Shore Associates Insurance (ESA), headquartered in Fulton, donated a Christmas tree-full of toys for the Fulton Salvation Army’s Angel Tag holiday drive. “Our employees’ enthusiasm for this program is amazing, and they support it wholeheartedly,” said Amanda Palmatier, a member of the ESA’s events committee and Public Entity Unit . “We’ve participated with this project for more than a decade and it’s so gratifying to help the Salvation Army in their mission of bringing a brighter holiday to those in need.” Eastern Shore employees showing some of the toys collected are, from left: Danielle Wittwer, commercial lines account manager; Lorrie Shortsleeve, ESA events committee and commercial lines account manager; and Rebecca Bennink, ESA claims representative. Eastern Shore Associates Insurance, www.esainsurance.com, has offices in Camden, Fulton, North Syracuse, Pulaski, Walworth, and Waterloo. The Fulton office can be reached at (315) 598-6000. They are also on Facebook under “Eastern Shore Associates,” and LinkedIn at “Eastern Shore Associates Insurance Agency.”

FULTON, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO