Supply chain finance company Tradeshift has raised more than $200 million in combined equity and debt funding. The San Francisco, California-based firm, which made its Finovate debut in 2012 at FinovateEurope, now has an estimated valuation of $2 billion according to Reuters. Tradeshift CEO and founder Christian Lanng, who did not confirm the valuation with Reuters, did tell the company that the new funding will help Tradeshift “refinance parts of our balance sheet focusing us on long term continued growth.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO