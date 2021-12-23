Inpixon's (INPX) CXApp Event Platform Selected as Exclusive Event Management Solution by Association of Briefing Program Managers

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. The ‘cultivated meat’ business – producing edible protein products that are essentially lab-grown synthetizations of animal meat – is getting a lot of interest from techies and big-money investors. And it makes sense: the idea that humans could have a food experience identical to the meat-eating many are accustomed to but without the harm to animals and planet is certainly intriguing, if perhaps a bit science-fiction-like. And now, one of the leading companies working on the idea, Future Meat Technologies, has announced what it’s billing as the “largest investment ever in cultivated meat,” securing $347 million in a Series B round of financing.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO