Inpixon's (INPX) CXApp Event Platform Selected as Exclusive Event Management Solution by Association of Briefing Program Managers

 5 days ago

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced its CXApp event platform has been selected by the Association of Briefing Program Managers (ABPM) as the exclusive event management solution...

mediapost.com

CyberRisk Alliance Acquires Identity-Access Management Conference, Extends Event Portfolio

CyberRisk Alliance, the fast-growing B2B media company serving the cybersecurity and information-risk management marketplace, has acquired Identiverse, a conference for the Identity Access Management market. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is the second in two months for CyberRisk Alliance. In November, it acquired After Nines Inc.,...
Hybrid Event Management Platforms

EventsAIR, the hybrid event management platform, recently elevated its platform by offering new ways for users to manage their event's audiovisual needs -- remotely. The new EventsAIR Hybrid Event Solution Suite enables users to organize and control projectors, cameras, audio tools, and more from anywhere in the world. The EventsAIR...
Verve Launches Audio Division With Former ‘Serial’ Business Manager as Agent (Exclusive)

Verve is launching an audio division. Joining the newly formed division is Elise Bergerson, who formerly served as a business operations manager for hit podcasts like Serial and This American Life. At Verve, Bergerson will develop and sell podcasts for the agency’s clients and represent podcast companies, as well as continue her consulting work for podcasts and audio networks. Bergerson will be based in New York, working at Verve’s new office when it opens next year. “We couldn’t be more excited to announce the launch of Verve Audio, and to welcome Elise to the Verve team,” Verve’s partners said in a joint statement. “Elise has built a...
Inpixon's CXApp Event Platform Selected by the Association of Briefing Program Managers as Exclusive Event Management Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced its CXApp event platform has been selected by the Association of Briefing Program Managers (ABPM) as the exclusive event management solution for the group's three conferences as well as their virtual workshops and member meetings in 2022. ABPM is a global professional community that advances briefing programs as a vital tool for the success of its member companies. The association states that its membership includes more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
ConvaTec Selects Vodori’s Pepper Flow Platform to Manage Their Regulated Content

Pepper Flow enables fast review and approval of all promotional, medical, and educational content through an easy-to-use, cloud-based, validated platform. Vodori, creator of cloud-based software that streamlines and automates how life science companies get critical content to key audiences, today announced that ConvaTec, a global medical products and technologies company, selected Pepper Flow as their regulated content review system.
Customer Experiences: Event Management

If you’re worried that your grand opening or other in-store events won’t create the buzz you need or don’t know where to start or have the time to focus on it, UMI offers expertise and a proven path to success from ideation to execution and every step in between! Our seasoned team will cover all aspects of the event, from strategic planning to design, execution to analysis. UMI works as an extension of your team to bring innovative, results-driven initiatives to life. Whatever you decide to do, UMI can make sure that it leaves a lasting impression!
Future Meat Just Landed the ‘Largest Investment Ever in Cultivated Meat’ as Backers Pour $347 Million Into the Tech-Protein Brand

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. The ‘cultivated meat’ business – producing edible protein products that are essentially lab-grown synthetizations of animal meat – is getting a lot of interest from techies and big-money investors. And it makes sense: the idea that humans could have a food experience identical to the meat-eating many are accustomed to but without the harm to animals and planet is certainly intriguing, if perhaps a bit science-fiction-like. And now, one of the leading companies working on the idea, Future Meat Technologies, has announced what it’s billing as the “largest investment ever in cultivated meat,” securing $347 million in a Series B round of financing.
Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Announces Expiration of All Outstanding Warrants

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, announced today that all of the Company's previously outstanding warrants expired on December 23, 2021. Prior to expiration, an aggregate of 14,351,588...
Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
Multiply Group Announces Additional $75M PIPE Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) for Getty Images Merger

Tech-focused holding company Multiply Group and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) ("CC Neuberger"), a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored ...
ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to U-MING’s “Fleet Safety Management(FSM) System”

Press Release – Leading Classification Society ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to U-MING Marine Transport Corporation (U-MING)’s Fleet Safety Management(FSM) System, co-developed and coded with the help of Ericsson. In July 2020, to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, the Society...
Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,025 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Morningstar (MORN) to Acquire Wealth Management Platform Provider Praemium's U.K. and International Business

Morningstar (Nasdaq: MORN) and Praemium Limited (ASX: PPS) have reached an agreement for Morningstar to acquire 100% of Praemium's operations in the United Kingdom, Jersey, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The consideration for the transaction will comprise cash of £35 million, subject to completion adjustments.
