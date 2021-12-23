Inpixon's (INPX) CXApp Event Platform Selected as Exclusive Event Management Solution by Association of Briefing Program Managers
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced its CXApp event platform has been selected by the Association of Briefing Program Managers (ABPM) as the exclusive event management solution...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0