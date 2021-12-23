ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Third Point's Loeb slams activists after UK fund chairman quits

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point's boss Dan Loeb on Thursday blamed the departure of the chairman of the firm's London-listed fund on "inexperienced" and "juvenile antics" of activist investors. Third Point Investors Limited (TPIL), a closed-ended fund managed by Third Point, has been under fire from Asset...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Financial Times

Only a third of UK-based active equity funds outperform passives

Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. Only a third of active equity funds in the UK outperformed a passive alternative this year, according to research by investment platform AJ Bell. The UK platform’s...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Elis: Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia. Saint-Cloud, December 28, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the closing of the acquisition of 100% of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity (the signing of an agreement was announced on October 7, 2021).
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Business
StreetInsider.com

Multiply Group Announces Additional $75M PIPE Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) for Getty Images Merger

Tech-focused holding company Multiply Group and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) (“CC Neuberger”), a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
institutionalinvestor.com

Third Point’s VC Strategy

Third Point has sharply ramped up its venture capital efforts.The hedge fund firm has already made 20 private investments this year, compared with just four in all of 2020. This is not surprising, given that in September, Third Point closed on its first venture capital fund, Third Point Venture Fund.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Third Point#Third Point Llc#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Jpmorgan#Board
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Bell Copper Settles Golden Gryphon Liability

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2021) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) (OTCQB: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the litigation between Golden Gryphon U.S.A., Inc. ("Golden Gryphon") and the Company before the British Columbia Supreme Court, which had been commenced by Golden Gryphon on July 31, 2009.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rubicon Technologies to Go Public Through Merger With Founder SPAC (FOUN)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rubicon® (or the “Company”), a certified B-Corporation and innovative software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, and Founder SPAC (“Founder”) (Nasdaq: FOUN), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today a definitive agreement that will result in Rubicon becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Rubicon Technologies and be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “RBT.” The company will continue to be based in Lexington, Kentucky, and led by Nate Morris, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon, and other key executive leadership.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Woonsocket Call

Short Squeeze Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5 If You Like Risk

Can you handle risk? Do you like volatility? If you answered yes to either question, then penny stocks are probably something to watch. These low-priced equities have become a go-to for profit hunters looking for quick gains. But those gains come with plenty of risks. Just as quickly as they rise, they can crumble, and in many cases, the drop hurts more if you’re on the wrong side of a losing trade. So how do you find the best penny stocks to buy?
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Giga-tronics (GIGA) Enters Share Exchange Agreement with BitNile Holdings (NILE) and Gresham

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Giga-tronics Incorporated (“Giga”) (OTCQB: GIGA) today announced that it has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (“Agreement”) with BitNile Holdings, Inc. (“BitNile”) (NYSE American: NILE) and BitNile’s global defense subsidiary, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“Gresham”) providing for Giga’s acquisition of Gresham. The transaction combines Giga, a producer of sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare threat emulation systems and RF filters, with Gresham, a global provider of proprietary, purpose-built electronic solutions to militaries and leading defense companies around the world in the areas of RF devices, power electronics, automated test and missile launch.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 2.52% to $1,093.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $149.55 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K RCF Acquisition Corp. For: Dec 28

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 28, 2021. RCF Acquisition Corp. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Cayman Islands 001-41039 N/A. (State or...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK reports record high 129,471 new COVID-19 cases

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not bring in new restrictions to limit the spread of the virus this year. The data did not include figures for Scotland and Northern...
PUBLIC HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

KKR & Co. (KKR) Announces Record Realized Performance Income of $1.15B in Q4

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. KKR (NYSE: KKR) today announced a monetization activity update for the period from October 1, 2021 to December 21, 2021. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through December 21, 2021, KKR has earned total realized performance income, including realized incentive fees, and total realized investment income in excess of $1.15 billion, a record quarterly figure for KKR as a public company. Our monetization activity quarter-to-date is made up of approximately 50% gross realized carried interest, approximately 30% realized incentive fees and approximately 20% realized investment income. This activity is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio as well as incentive fees from KKR’s hedge fund partnerships.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy