The InFOCUS Podcast: Steve Newberry

Watch TV and relax at the same time with the LG Display Media Chair. Featuring a 55-inch OLED TV with a comfortable recliner, it provides an intimate, personal viewing experience. The screen sports a curvature radius of 1,500R for a viewable angle for watchers. All the while, the LG Display Media Chair boasts LG’s built-in sound technology, Cinematic Sound OLED. This technology creates vibrations to intensify the sound without the need for external speakers. As a result, it produces a lifelike experience for all. Moreover, this high-tech chair pivots to allow the screen to rotate between vertical and horizontal orientations at the touch of a button. So you can optimize the OLED technology to fit whatever content you’re watching. Overall, create a fully rounded watching experience with this smart chair.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO