Economy

The InFOCUS Podcast: Steve Newberry

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCES 2022 is one of the largest events in the world. And, radio industry leaders will be there — including QUU CEO...

www.rbr.com

Radio Business Report

Radio, TV Leaders Confirmed for Matrix Media Ad Sales Summit

Hearst Television’s President, Gray Television’s Co-CEO and President and Cox Media Group’s Executive Chairman are confirmed participants in a Matrix Solutions Media Ad Sales Summit “Executive Keynote Session” during which the three high-profile industry leaders will share their perceptions of the media marketplace transformation and what they believe lies ahead for the broadcast industry.
ENTERTAINMENT
Radio Business Report

A SVP/Digital Will Soon Come To Cumulus

An individual who most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer of Distributed Media Lab has accepted the role of SVP/Digital at audio content creation and distribution company Cumulus Media. He reports directly to CEO Mary Berner, and begins his new job on January 18. As SVP of Digital, Merves will...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

With CES Pullouts Increasing, NATPE Miami Updates ‘Safe Protocols’

The largest convention and expo to be staged in two years is scheduled to take place in one week. And, it will be held without the full-scale participation of such companies as Google and Microsoft, each of which confirmed over the Christmas holiday weekend that they will not be engaging in in-person events during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Infocus#Radio Industry#Vehicles#Quu#Infocus Podcast
AFP

Tech 2022 trends: Meatless meat, Web 3.0, Big Tech battles

After a year that made the terms WFH (work from home) and metaverse instantly recognizable for many people, there are a new set of technological trends headed this way for 2022. Such a revolutionary step could be made possible by blockchain technology, where computer programs run on networks of thousands or millions of computers.
MARKETS
Gadget Flow

LG Display Media Chair combines a 55-inch OLED TV display with a reclining chair

Watch TV and relax at the same time with the LG Display Media Chair. Featuring a 55-inch OLED TV with a comfortable recliner, it provides an intimate, personal viewing experience. The screen sports a curvature radius of 1,500R for a viewable angle for watchers. All the while, the LG Display Media Chair boasts LG’s built-in sound technology, Cinematic Sound OLED. This technology creates vibrations to intensify the sound without the need for external speakers. As a result, it produces a lifelike experience for all. Moreover, this high-tech chair pivots to allow the screen to rotate between vertical and horizontal orientations at the touch of a button. So you can optimize the OLED technology to fit whatever content you’re watching. Overall, create a fully rounded watching experience with this smart chair.
ELECTRONICS
Radio Business Report

Connoisseur Co-Founder To Shed CFO Role

He has been with radio station owner Connoisseur Media since he was hired as Chief Financial Officer in 1996, when the company was known as Connoisseur Communications. Now, this longtime partner and colleague of CEO Jeffrey Warshaw is relinquishing his role as EVP/CFO, effective December 31. As a result, the...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

‘Hippie Radio’ Parent Names a New COO

For Nashville radio listeners, there’s been a longtime presence of a unique Classic Hits station targeted to those that may very well been labeled a “hippie” some 50+ years ago. Class A WHPY-FM is Hippie Radio, and together with an AM/FM combo in Gallatin, Tenn., and a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Radio Business Report

CRB Judges Set MVPD Rates, Retrans Terms for Broadcast Radio, TV

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Copyright Royalty Judges on December 23 announced that they have adopted existing rates and terms for the retransmission of over-the-air television and radio broadcast stations by cable television systems to their subscribers. Here’s what that means.
POLITICS
Radio Business Report

Original MTV ‘VJ’ Gets iHeartMedia Midday Radio Slot

For listeners of SiriusXM’s “80s on 8” Channel, every weekend “The Big 40 Countdown” features three of the original MTV VJs, Alan Hunter, Nina Blackwell and Mark Goodman. With JJ Jackson deceased, there’s been an inconspicuous absence on the satellite radio broadcaster’s lineup.
TV & VIDEOS

