Christmas Reflections: Blessed to Be a Blessing

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, home to Our Lady of the Angels Monastery, held its Christmas open house all day Saturday, Dec. 18. The grounds were decorated with Christmas lights, and a huge Christmas tree was fully decorated in front of the castle. The Nuns of Our Lady of the Angels provided complimentary hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies. There was also a horse-drawn wagon ride available for reservation. Anyone who visited the gift shop during the open house received a free gift with any purchase. The Shrine is always open to visitors and their hours are 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. every day. Groups, schools, families and individuals are welcome. To plan a visit, go to https://olamshrine.com/visit/. Individuals and families are welcome to join the regularly scheduled activities or to explore the Shrine on their own. The Shrine is located at 3224 County Road 548 Hanceville, AL 35077. To view the photo gallery, click here. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO