Christmas Reflections: Blessed to Be a Blessing

 5 days ago

The holiday season arrived swiftly this year, and the pace only quickens as I advance in age— or at least that is how it feels. It seems just like yesterday my siblings and I were fighting over the JC Penney and Sears Christmas catalogs in August and driving our parents crazy...

CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Ugly Sweater Breakfast With a Blessing

Kudos this group of friends who came up with ‘Ugly Sweater Breakfast With a Blessing.’. • Everyone throws in $100 for a tip for their server. Great job Ronda Parsha, Terry Hynes, Nichole Loscalzo, Vanessa Baer, Patricia Smith, Tammy Loya, Rick Kunta, Starr Iula, Chris Iula, Joe Fasolino, Amada St. George and Alicia Fuss.
LIFESTYLE
wisfarmer.com

Our blessings included the Christmas tree from our farms' woodlot

Supporting a family on a small farm during the middle years of the 20th century required maximizing all available human, animal and land resources – including our farm’s woodland. The nearly 80 acres of forest had been purchased by my grandparents several decades before I was born. Its...
LIFESTYLE
State
Missouri State
The Cullman Tribune

The Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament holds Christmas Open House event

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, home to Our Lady of the Angels Monastery, held its Christmas open house all day Saturday, Dec. 18. The grounds were decorated with Christmas lights, and a huge Christmas tree was fully decorated in front of the castle. The Nuns of Our Lady of the Angels provided complimentary hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies. There was also a horse-drawn wagon ride available for reservation. Anyone who visited the gift shop during the open house received a free gift with any purchase. The Shrine is always open to visitors and their hours are 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. every day. Groups, schools, families and individuals are welcome. To plan a visit, go to https://olamshrine.com/visit/. Individuals and families are welcome to join the regularly scheduled activities or to explore the Shrine on their own. The Shrine is located at 3224 County Road 548 Hanceville, AL 35077. To view the photo gallery, click here. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HANCEVILLE, AL
tms.edu

The Blessing of Friendship

It is right for me to feel this way about you all, because I hold you in my heart, for you are all partakers with me of grace, both in my imprisonment and in the defense and confirmation of the gospel. For God is my witness, how I yearn for you all with the affection of Christ Jesus. -Philippians 1:7-8.
RELIGION
The Gainesville Sun

Blessed to be a blessing

Ivory's Place Inc, a nonprofit organization based in Gainesville, in partnership with Eastside High School principal Leroy Williams, distributed an estimated $11,000 worth of merchandise donated by Super Walmart in Gainesville to custodial, food service and maintenance staff at Eastside. Minister Janie Crawford, president and founder of Ivory's Place, with...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Jewish Press

To Each, His Appropriate Blessing

How often have we heard a child complain that something is not “fair” because he or she didn’t get what his or her sibling got? As if “sameness” equals fairness! True fairness demands we recognize the uniqueness of each individual and treat him accordingly. Yaakov expressed that understanding when he bestowed upon his sons his blessings. Each bracha was unique; each tailored for the son receiving it.
RELIGION
cityscopemag.com

Holiday Blessings 2021

The holiday season is a time when we reflect on our many blessings, and one of the most precious is the gift of a child. CityScope® magazine celebrates this gift of life with snapshots of area children celebrating the joy of the season. Making a Difference Through Local Charities...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
boothbayregister.com

Count your blessings

Thanksgiving is nearly three weeks in the past, however, this is still the season of caring and giving. The saying “Someone always has it worse” really hit home this week. Waking up Sunday morning without cable TV/internet/phone service because a tree fell on the power lines on Kenney Field Drive was an inconvenience. However, we still had electrical service so the house was warm, the laundry was done and it was nice to enjoy the quiet for a while.
FESTIVAL
advertisergleam.com

Between You & Me - A blessed Christmas to you

A fierce December wind raced through the bare branches of stately trees that night. It’s howling had a lonely sound as trees whipped back and forth. The farmland lay plowed and quiet after the harvest season. Homes dotted the landscape, most small farm settlements that had been there for generations. They were lit for the night.
SOCIETY
WAFB

Family counts blessings this Christmas after near tragedy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Back in July, five of the six Williams’ family members nearly died. Tuesday, Christmas came early, and now they are counting their blessings. Eric Williams, his wife Latarsha, and their four kids had just moved into a rental house in July. The home did not have power. Property records with the parish showed the home had failed inspections and was not approved to have a meter installed on the house. As a result, the Williams ran a generator inside the home to power things like the refrigerator and fans to cool the house. After running them for part of the night, Eric came home from work and found his family unconscious.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
FESTIVAL
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans give their opinions on the true meaning of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “‘Tis the season,” we’ve all heard that before. But is it just about presents, or does it mean something more? Santa Claus himself claims the season is about “the birth of our lord and savior.” Many others, including Bishop Nickalous Mcgrew, Lead Pastor of Higher Dimensions Church, say it’s about Jesus […]
TEXAS STATE

