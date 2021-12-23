ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore Recalls Life-Changing Moment With Keanu Reeves

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most important moments of Drew Barrymore's life included a cameo by Keanu Reeves. The Matrix Resurrections actor appeared Tuesday on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk with his longtime friend and former Babes in Toyland co-star. During the interview, Barrymore shared with Reeves how the impromptu motorcycle ride...

Indy100

People are obsessed with this clip of Keanu Reeves losing his mind over the concept of NFTs

2021: The year of the NFT – so much so, Collins Dictionary crowned it the Word Of The Year with a jaw-dropping usage increase of 11,000 per cent. NFT’s have been circulating for some time now and everyone has something to say – including Keanu Reeves. With their new film The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss sat down to discuss the concept of digital scarcity, crypto and NFTs. He laughed – which kind of said it all. “Did you guys see the Matrix NFT they did for Resurrections a couple days ago?” The Verge’s Alex Heath asked. “They came out with 100,000 of them and the...
MUSIC
947wls.com

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have apparently been married for almost 30 years

Film stars Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder may have unwittingly shared one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages for almost the last 30 years. In the 1992 film, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” the two actors shared a scene in which they were married by an actual Romanian priest. And they haven’t divorced or married anyone else since the film.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Had To Learn A Totally Brand New Skill For John Wick 4's Opening Scene, And I Can’t Wait

Who says you can’t teach old (or immortal) dogs new tricks? Keanu Reeves is known for his intense action franchises, and even does a pretty substantial amount of his own stunts. After over 25 years in the action game, you’d think he’d know pretty much all there is to know, but that’s not quite accurate. The Matrix franchise star had to learn a totally new skill for John Wick 4, and I honestly can’t wait to see the results on screen in the film.
MOVIES
parentherald.com

Hollywood Wild Child Drew Barrymore Admits Being ‘Really Broken’ After Her Divorce to Will Kopelman

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has opened up about feeling "really broken" and failing in a major way after her divorce from Will Kopelman, her third husband. In a podcast for "Finding Fearless," the mom said that the breakdown of her marriage to Kopelman was the hardest of all her marriages because they have two daughters together, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7. She admitted that she lost 40 pounds following the divorce because it was "the death of a dream."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021

Keanu Reeves is one of the best actors in the industry. He is well-known for his roles in movies such as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Matrix movie series, Point Break, Speed, Constantine, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and the John Wick movie series. In this article, we will take a look at his journey and Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals What He Was Thinking in 'Sad Keanu' Pic

Turns out, Keanu Reeves wasn't that sad after all. On Monday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the A-list actor and most memeable man in Hollywood found himself face-to-face with "Sad Keanu." While discussing Reeves' comic book, BRZRKR, Colbert noted that one illustration of the graphic novel's main...
CELEBRITIES
#Matrix
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Wants A Constantine Sequel

Constantine star Keanu Reeves revealed that he's been trying to get another film made. The Matrix star sat down on Stephen Colbert to talk about the upcoming entry in that franchise. But, during their conversation, Reeves revealed that he's been trying to get another Constantine off the ground. Even more interesting is the fact that no one seems to be particularly motivated to bring that to fruition. This must be a letdown for fans of the DC Comics character as they would love any morsel of the brit on the big screen. However, it seems unlikely that will happen any time soon. That isn't going to stop Reeves from trying it looks like. He's been firm that he loves Constantine, and anything is possible. For fans of the property, one only has to look at some of the more recent developments in the DC movie landscape to hold onto the hope that nothing really ever dies.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Explains Sad Keanu Meme

Keanu Reeves tried to explain what was really going through his mind during the Sad Keanu meme. The viral picture saw The Matrix star sitting on a bench contemplating life. During an appearance with Stephen Colbert, the actor explained that he was really just trying to eat a sandwich. (Eagle-eyed Internet commenters have enjoyed this little detail so much in the past.) But, seriously, Reeves says that he just had some things on his mind, but most of his focus was on lunch. When asked about why he is so innately meme-able, the actor said, "I have no clue, sir." It would be hard to argue with such a sentiment as social media seemed to run on a mixture of his and Ben Affleck's despairing faces. Something about the natural state of The Matrix star just appeals to people from all over the world. Reeves clearly enjoys that a bit but doesn't really get all of it. You get the feeling he'd just rather be eating that sandwich. Check out what he had to say down below.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves agreed to return for Matrix 4 under one condition

Keanu Reeves may have recently jumped back into the virtual world as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, but that almost wasn’t the case. After the 2003 science fiction movie The Matrix Revolutions, the John Wick actor was ready to leave the franchise behind. However, one condition made Reeves change his mind and agree to do The Matrix 4 – Lana Wachowski.
MOVIES
Variety

Keanu Reeves’ 10 Best Performances

Since bursting onto the scene in a pair of acclaimed indies in the 1980s, Keanu Reeves has established himself as one of the most popular actors of all time. He’s headed several franchises, worked with Oscar-winning directors and managed to stay beloved by audiences and his peers the entire time. He’s also amassed an impressive body of work, from Shakespeare to action star to romancing the likes of Diane Keaton and Sandra Bullock (twice!). As “The Matrix Resurrections” prepares to hit theaters, we take a look at 10 of Reeves’ best performances.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Keanu Reeves Comforted Her On Tough Day Filming ‘The Matrix’

Priyanka Chopra complimented her ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ co-star for his kind words to her at the end of a hard day on set. Everybody has tough days at work, and sometimes you just need some reassurance that it’s okay. Priyanka Chopra, 39, said that her co-star Keanu Reeves, 57, gave her those reassurances, while they were filming The Matrix: Resurrections during a Thursday December 16 interview on The View. The actress raved about how great it was to work with such a kind actor, what he said that made her feel better on a hard day.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore Reveals She ‘Idealized’ Her Life with Kids Before Divorce

Drew Barrymore is the definition of resilient. The actor and talk show host has discussed her painful past as a drug-addicted child star in Hollywood, and the guilt she’s experienced while raising her daughters as a single mom. In her debut lifestyle and cookbook, Rebel Homemaker, Barrymore also revealed her struggles and triumphs while navigating a divorce from ex-husband Will Kopelman.
RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Cardi B takes food advice from Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore is helping Cardi B to realize her "meat-free dreams". The 29-year-old rap star is keen to find a good meat-free replacement, and Drew has offered her some advice over social media. The 'WAP' hitmaker initially asked her Twitter followers: "I want to go vegan but I love meat.....
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Keanu Reeves Chooses Between Being John Wick or Neo in Real Life

Keanu Reeves has become notorious for playing some of the coolest characters on the silver screen, and on the special 100th episode of Red Table Talk, the legendary actor reunited with Matrix castmate Carrie-Anne Moss and newcomer Priyanka Chopra to discuss The Matrix: Resurrections and answer the all-encompassing question: Who would he rather be? Neo or John Wick.
CELEBRITIES

