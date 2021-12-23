Quidel Agrees to Buy Ortho Clinical for $6 Billion

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc ("Ortho" or the "Company") (OCDX) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Quidel Corporation ("Quidel") (QDEL) - Get Quidel Corporation Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $24.68 based upon Quidel's December 22, 2021 closing price of $166.24. Upon completion of the transaction, Ortho shareholders are expected to own approximately 38% of the combined company. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.0 billion.

