Quidel Agrees to Buy Ortho Clinical for $6 Billion

By Dan Weil
Street.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical testing company Quidel QDEL has agreed to acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics OCDX for stock and cash totaling $6 billion. The cash portion will be $1.75 billion and come from Quidel’s balance sheet and borrowings. The deal also includes Ortho’s existing net debt of $2.0 billion. The...

www.thestreet.com

Related
wxxinews.org

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to get a new owner

There’s an ownership change coming for one of the Rochester area’s larger employers. The deal involves Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, which operates three facilities in the Rochester area, including two manufacturing facilities and an administrative building at the Canal Ponds business park in Greece. Altogether, those operations employ about...
ROCHESTER, NY
aithority.com

Quidel Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Strategic, transformational acquisition advances Quidel’s global leadership in diagnostics. Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement in which Quidel will acquire Ortho, one of the world’s largest in vitro diagnostics companies, for $24.68 per share of common stock using a combination of cash and newly issued shares in the combined company, representing a 25% premium over Ortho’s closing price on December 22, 2021 and an equity value of approximately $6.0 billion. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of fiscal year 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Quidel to Acquire Ortho for $6B; Shares Slide 17%

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), one of the largest American manufacturers of diagnostic healthcare products, has agreed to snap up Nasdaq listed Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) in a cash and stock deal worth $6 billion. The company will acquire one of the world’s largest in-vitro diagnostics companies for $24.68...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Chemistry#Cern#Global Reach#Oracle Orcl
Seeking Alpha

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics downgraded by Street following Quidel acquisition

Two Street firms have downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) following the company's acquisition by Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) in a $6B cash and stock deal. Evercorse ISI's Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) to inline from outperform and reduced his price target to $24.68, the same price Quidel has agreed to pay per share of Ortho stock.
MARKETS
investing.com

Quidel Tanks on Worries Over Debt, New Equity to Fund Ortho Deal

Investing.com – Quidel stock (NASDAQ: QDEL ) plummeted 15% Thursday on fears the company's purchase of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ: OCDX ) will lead to equity dilution and reulted in a more indebted entity. The deal will be funded through a combination of cash and new shares. The combined...
STOCKS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings Plc

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc ("Ortho" or the "Company") (OCDX) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Quidel Corporation ("Quidel") (QDEL) - Get Quidel Corporation Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $24.68 based upon Quidel's December 22, 2021 closing price of $166.24. Upon completion of the transaction, Ortho shareholders are expected to own approximately 38% of the combined company. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.0 billion.
BUSINESS
wtaq.com

Novartis to buy Gyroscope Therapeutics for up to $1.5 billion

(Reuters) – Healthcare investment firm Syncona Ltd said on Wednesday Novartis AG will buy its Gyroscope Therapeutics unit for up to $1.5 billion as the Swiss drugmaker seeks access to the British firm’s gene therapy for a blindness-causing disease. (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru;...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
San Diego Business Journal

Pfizer Buying Arena for $6.7 Billion

One of San Diego’s best-known biotech companies is being acquired by one of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies. (Nasdaq: ARNA) in a $6.7 billion all-cash transaction, the companies announced on Dec. 13. The blockbuster deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals and approval by Arena’s stockholders, is expected...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ZDNet

Oracle buys health IT specialist Cerner for $28.3 billion

Oracle announced that it will acquire Cerner, a specialist in clinical and healthcare IT systems, for an all-cash purchase price of $95.00 per share, or $23.8 billion in total value. The agreement, which is slated to close sometime during calendar year 2022, is expected to be immediately accretive to Oracle's...
BUSINESS
Crain's Chicago Business

Thoma Bravo to buy payments firm for $2.6 billion

(Bloomberg)—Thoma Bravo agreed to buy payments firm Bottomline Technologies in an all-cash deal that values the company at about $2.6 billion. Bottomline shareholders will receive $57 per share, according to a statement Friday, or almost 17% higher than Thursday’s closing price. It’s about 42% above the closing price on Oct. 19, when Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Bottomline said it had formed a strategy committee.
CHICAGO, IL
Seeking Alpha

Avanos Medical agrees to buy OrthogenRx for $160M

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) has agreed to acquire medical device firm OrthogenRx for a total consideration of $160M. The transaction is expected to close in Q122. OrthogenRx specializes in viscosupplementation therapies for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis (OA) pain. The acquisition will enhance Avanos' chronic pain portfolio by providing continuum of...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ORTHO REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES U.S. IND CLINICAL HOLD LIFTED BY THE FDA & CLEARANCE TO PROCEED WITH U.S. CLINICAL TRIAL.

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (CSE: ORTH) (OTCQB: ORTIF) ("Ortho" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage orthobiologics company focused on the development of novel soft tissue repair regenerative technologies, announced today that t he clinical hold on its U.S. Investigational New Drug ("IND") application has been lifted by theU.S. Food and Drug Administration (" FDA") and that the Company is cleared to proceed with its Phase I/II U.S clinical trialto evaluate the safety and efficacy of ORTHO-R as an adjunct treatment to standard of care surgery in rotator cuff tear repair. By lifting the clinical hold, the FDA confirms that Ortho has satisfactorily addressed all issues related to the August 16, 2021, clinical hold letter.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seekingalpha.com

TriMas agrees to buy Omega Plastics, TFI Aerospace

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) has agreed to acquire Omega Plastics and TFI Aerospace (TFI). Located in Clinton Township, Michigan, Omega specializes in manufacturing custom components and devices for drug delivery, diagnostic and orthopedic medical applications, as well as components for industrial applications. The business, which will be added to TriMas Packaging, is estimated generate ~$18M in revenue in fiscal year 2021.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

This Medical Device Maker Should Pick Up the Pace in 2022

A series of setbacks have knocked Medtronic (MDT) down 14% for the year, setting the stage for the stock to potentially outperform in 2022. This year, the medical device company has faced headwinds from Covid, as elective surgeries get postponed and hospitals face continuing staffing woes. Also, a promising pipeline of products has fizzled. For example, a kidney procedure called renal denervation that is used to treat high blood pressure has seen delays; expected approvals for diabetes products got hit by a regulatory holdup; and supply chain problems are slowing the roll out of the Hugo surgical robot.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

