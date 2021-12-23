ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Residents Thanked For Donating Toys

By Chris Lundy
Officials and volunteers pose with the Toys for Tots bins in town hall. (Photo courtesy Toms River)

TOMS RIVER – Residents and employees went beyond the call of duty donating toys for children who are less fortunate this season.

Normally, there are three or four bins worth of toys collected in Town Hall, Mayor Maurice “Mo” Hill said. This year, that number was up to 12. This amounted to almost 1,000 gifts.

“Toms River residents and employees opened their hearts this year to make sure less fortunate children and families experience Christmas joy,” Hill said. “With the pandemic and economic difficulties caused by supply chain issues, the need is great. I am inspired by the generosity of our community.”

The toys are collected by U.S. Marine Reserve Officers and distributed to area families in need.

Toys for Tots has been collecting gifts in the Town Hall lobby every holiday season since 2011 when they were invited into the Township by Hill, then a councilman.

