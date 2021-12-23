ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drunk driver hits Virginia State Police trooper's vehicle during Fairfax Co. traffic stop

By Web Staff
 4 days ago
FAIRFAX Co., Va. - Someone driving under the influence hit a Virginia State Police trooper's vehicle while the trooper was conducting a traffic stop Wednesday night.

According to the VSP, the crash happened on I-495 in Fairfax County at about 11:45 p.m.

There were no injuries.

"It's the holidays, Virginia! Please drive sober, slow down and move over," the VSP said in a tweet. "Let's all make it home safely for the holidays."

The VSP has not announced charges for the 65-year-old driver involved.

