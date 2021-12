BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating Tuesday after they say a man escaped from a home where he was being held against his will. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a call around 3:20 p.m., saying a man was in the middle of a road and needed help. They arrived to the 6600 block of Ronald Place to find an adult man bound with his hands behind his back.

