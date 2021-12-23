Officers: Woman 3x legal limit pulled over in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers arrested an Evansville woman who they say was three times the legal limit while driving. Officers were called about a red Mini...www.14news.com
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers arrested an Evansville woman who they say was three times the legal limit while driving. Officers were called about a red Mini...www.14news.com
I'm sure that this is not her first DUI and I would like to know exactly how many she has. obviously she's got a problem and more than likely she's not going to quit without getting help. the next time she just might kill somebody.
So let’s put her face and name in the news for everyone to see. I’ll never understand why they do this.
Comments / 8