Evansville, IN

Officers: Woman 3x legal limit pulled over in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers arrested an Evansville woman who they say was three times the legal limit while driving. Officers were called about a red Mini...

Comments / 8

Bryan Ackeret
4d ago

I'm sure that this is not her first DUI and I would like to know exactly how many she has. obviously she's got a problem and more than likely she's not going to quit without getting help. the next time she just might kill somebody.

3
John Sims
4d ago

So let’s put her face and name in the news for everyone to see. I’ll never understand why they do this.

