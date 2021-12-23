ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Best Local Albums Of 2021

By Brian Slattery
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WK6ml_0dUVpwNm00

From folk punk to hip hop to shimmering pop and progressive bluegrass, New Haven’s musicians gave voice to our hopes and fears in a difficult year — and offered broader perspectives to help us see how we got here, and how we can get through it with heads and hearts engaged.

Ceschi’s This Guitar Was Stolen Along With Years of Our Lives showed how New Haven’s beloved indie hip hop hero could start with deep despair and pull from it a raging sense of strength, gratitude, and joy. Stripping his sound down largely to acoustic instruments, sometimes employing just his voice and one guitar, Ceschi produced some of the most vital music of his career, a gift that could reduce listeners to tears and offer the kind of clarity about the situation we’re in that felt like a bright light in dark woods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZXh6_0dUVpwNm00

Where Ceschi’s album seemed to take in all of society, Emil Beckford’s Songs About Isolation turned to the confines of a single room. Hovering somewhere between pop and R&B, and armed with a perceptive eye, a quick sense of humor, and an open heart, Beckford made the kind of album that might make you turn it up loud and dance by yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPYf7_0dUVpwNm00

On Social Anxieties in the New World, Dreamvoid — a collaboration between Phat A$tronaut frontperson chad browne-springer and Co-op High student and producer Expired Mocha — ripped its lyrics from the headlines of the pandemic to create a soundtrack that let us face the pandemic with a thoughtful smile and a shimmy. In the summer, the album was afterparty music. With colder weather setting in again, it reminds us to stay warm by keeping moving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFgwj_0dUVpwNm00

Jennifer Dauphinais and Rory Thomas Derwin of WEAREBISON together made an eponymous album full of wavering synths, cold drum machines, and echoing voices that added up to an atmosphere of beautiful dread. It was about the moment we’re going through, but also a reminder that sadness was with us before 2020 and will be with us later, and it’s okay to sit with it for a moment and figure it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXU3m_0dUVpwNm00

On Hindsight 2020, The Bargain — Frank Critelli, Shandy Lawson, and Muddy Rivers — banded together to create a body of songs that were more than the sum of their considerable parts. Rivers’s intricate, propulsive guitar work, Lawsom’s shining mandolin, and Critelli’s warm, weathered voice combined in both songwriting and performance to make a sound like battered hope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjeix_0dUVpwNm00

On Hughes, rapper Siul Hughes added the latest chapter to a body of work begun in 2013 that mixed the personal, universal, and the political. At once a diary of a life and an account of a spiritual journey, Hughes’s pandemic album was a reminder that perhaps there is more than what we experience and what we read in the news, and that a certain serenity can be found now and again in contemplating the cosmic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uf8c2_0dUVpwNm00

Before the pandemic, Shyanne Horner was developing her craft in public, gathering a band around her to fully realize her deceptive complex, moody, and emotional music. With the release of Weaver, the project now known as Lumot kept its core elements of angular guitar, shuffling drums, and a voice that could go from coo to howl, but dug deeper into the group sound, too. The album showed that some bands didn’t need a stage to keep moving forward as artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQ5VW_0dUVpwNm00

On Old Habits, duo Kat Wallace and David Sasso didn’t so much push against the boundaries of traditional music as blithely step over them to incorporate disparate elements into a newer sound. Their inventive songwriting, clever arrangements, and attention to detail created a mood both wistful and playful, while lyrics ranged from staying strong after heartbreak to learning how to rebuild after catastrophe, a message from Scripture that felt all too relevant today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3rPL_0dUVpwNm00

On Softest Eyes: Side A, Olive Tiger — Olive, Jesse Newman, and John McGrath — expanded the band’s sonic palette to include bowed strings, guitar, synths, and drums, which in turn allowed the band to explore even more emotional territory than it had on previous releases. The results were sometimes personal, sometimes epic, and always compelling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38AT5U_0dUVpwNm00

New Adventures in Hi-Fi marked the last release of Pigeon English, the duo of Brian Larney and Rob Nelson, after Nelson passed away from a heart attack in May. The occasion of its release is mournful, but the music itself is an overwhelmingly fitting tribute to Nelson’s spirit — full of surprising lyric twists and turns, sometimes rambunctious and raucous, and sweet even at its saddest. It’s a reminder that joy is there to be found, if we know how to listen for it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The 10 best albums of 2021, where Turnstile reigns

One thing about pandemics: You figure you’re going to get some great albums out of it. Not because artists are writing about PCR tests and toilet-paper shortages. There wasn’t much of that, that I heard, at least. What the pandemic did was give artists time to dream and...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The 35 Best Spanish-Language and Bilingual Albums of 2021

After we spent most of last year confined at home during a crushing pandemic, artists across the Spanish-speaking world approached 2021 with a voracious sense of creativity, their imaginations gushing out with the force of a burst pipe. Such a sense of enthusiasm and inventiveness led to wide-ranging projects, many of which distilled traditions, broke genre rules, and landed powerful fusions that pushed unflinchingly into the future.
MUSIC
New Haven Independent

Local Duo Vaca Sagrada Brings Desert Heat In December On New Album

“God Cried: Arson!” — the opening track from One Eye Is The Sun, One Eye Is The Moon, by Vaca Sagrada — starts with a splash of horns, guitar, bass and drums setting up an easy, bluesy swing. It all feels breezy, almost happy-go-lucky. it doesn’t prepare the listener for what the singer sings: “When God made the world he used a compass and a square / A compass and a square and he made the earth, fire and air / then he made water / Mankind disappointed God tipped his giant cup / spilled all the water down / and he drowned them.” The horns respond to those unspooling lines with a few descending riffs, almost as if they’re chuckling, shrugging their shoulders. Oh, well!
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Billboard

The 10 Best Country Albums of 2021: Staff Picks

In 2021, many country artists doubled down on the craft of songwriting, turning their pain, grief, joy, confusion, defeats and triumphs into some of the year’s most potent albums. Billboard’s 2021 list of top country albums highlights 10 mainstream country projects brimming with such excellence. Newcomers such as...
MUSIC
New Haven Independent

Indie Hip Hoppers Keep It In The Family

Four indie hip hop acts connected with the New Haven-based Fake Four record label made good on Cafe Nine’s nickname of the musicians’ living room by holding a show Wednesday night that felt personal and familiar, even as the acts themselves hailed from as close as the Elm City, and as far away as Dallas.
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Oakland Press

Local rocker releases first-ever solo album

You won’t find much Jason Charboneau hasn’t done in music, from rock to classical and most points in between. But had not released an album of his own. Until now. The Warren resident, who plays cello and guitar in Moody Blues bassist John Lodge’s band, releases “Troubled” on Friday, Dec. 17, and celebrates with a show at Otus Supply in Ferndale.
FERNDALE, MI
Nashville Scene

Year in Music 2021: Top Local Albums Critics’ Poll

Using a highly scientific formula (read: spreadsheet) concocted back in 2010, the Scene has yet again tabulated ballots from our ace music writers to compile our list of the 10 best local albums of the year. With another bumper crop of releases, many excellent albums landed just outside the Top 10, including Julien Baker’s Little Oblivions, Styrofoam Winos’ Styrofoam Winos, Mickey Guyton’s Remember Her Name, Aaron Lee Tasjan’s Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! and Madi Diaz’s History of a Feeling. Without further ado, the Top 10.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acoustic Music#Songwriting#Traditional Music#Hopes And Fears#Social Anxieties#Dreamvoid#Co Op#Wearebison
theundefeated.com

Best albums of 2021: Blackstarkids’ ‘Puppies Forever’

The Undefeated asked our writers to pick the most important albums from an insane year. Find the rest of their selections here. It took another cavernous and sometimes labyrinthian year of mostly repetitive and useless revelations for me to come to the one revelation that, it seems, is the mother of all the others currently tangled at my feet: The rumors are true, and nostalgia is a trap. I find it to be a useful trap, of course. I acknowledge it as a trap even as I wander its many halls, touching the framed art of any moment before this one, marveling in the “I was somewhere else once”-ness of it all. But a trap, nonetheless.
MUSIC
Cleveland Scene

Local Art/Alt Rock Project Ver Novum Releases Debut Album

Local songwriter/composer Kris Magnuson’s art/alt rock project Ver Novum has just released its debut album A Tacit Accord. Magnuson, who grew up in Chagrin, has been associated with the Northeast Ohio music scene for some time now. He attended Cleveland State, where he studied classical composition and worked with Andrew Rindfleisch and Greg D'Alessio.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Oakland Press

The year’s best albums were diverse, ambitious

Live shows may have gone on pause during the first 15 months or so of the pandemic, but music did not go away. Not by a long shot. This was a busy year for new releases — some that were held up by issues related to shutdowns, others the product of quarantined musicians having time to focus on creating. Whatever the reason, there was a surfeit of excellent music released during 2021, enough to make it hard to determine the year’s very best.
MUSIC
hawaiipublicradio.org

Local student musicians release holiday album 'A Vintage Christmas'

Holiday albums are an annual tradition going back decades. Here in Hawaiʻi, everyone from The Brothers Cazimero to Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom to Josh Tatofi has released one. Among those making new Christmas music this year — the ʻukulele and guitar students of Na Maka O Pu’uwai Aloha, a music and dance school in Waipahu. They released an EP this month titled, “A Vintage Christmas.” It features six classic Christmas songs, all voiced and played by young musicians.
WAIPAHU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar World Magazine

Ruth Goller on her best bass albums

Ruth Goller’s career is based on a heady mix of jazz skill and punk attitude. Hailing from the Italian Alps, but based in London, she plays both electric and double bass. Over the years, she has featured on a long and impressive list of intriguing projects, from Acoustic Ladyland and its successor Melt Yourself Down, to The Golden Age of Steam, Metamorphic, and World Sanguine Report.
MUSIC
Volume One

HOLDING DOWN THEIR ROOTS: Local Acoustic Duo Set To Release New Album

A longstanding sonic-acoustic duo is ready to release their most ambitious project yet. The Sixes, a Chippewa Valley-based musical duo is set to release their debut full-length studio album More than Skin and Bones on Friday, Dec. 31 – a record that is three years in the making. Comprising singer/rhythm guitarist Dwayne Thomas and lead guitarist Gordon Altizer, The Sixes' new album shows a progression the duo is proud to present to the local music scene.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Best-Selling Christmas Album Ever Made

There’s been a lot of Christmas albums produced over the years, but there’s one artist who has the best-selling Christmas album of all time. That artist would be Elvis Presley. In order to sum up this answer by its sales, the RIAA certification takes into account the music streaming services of today and the physical purchases in previous decades.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
CELEBRITIES
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy