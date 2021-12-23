ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots cornerback, Immokalee High graduate J.C. Jackson named to first Pro Bowl

By Ed Reed, Naples Daily News
The NFL announced its 2022 Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday night, and Southwest Florida had a player make the cut.

New England Patriots cornerback and Immokalee High graduate J.C. Jackson led AFC players in voting at his position and was named to his first Pro Bowl team.

Jackson has excelled at the Patriots' top cornerback this season, replacing Stephon Gilmore who the team traded to Carolina midway through the season.

Jackson's seven interceptions are second-most in the NFL behind Dallas' Trevon Diggs (10). He also has a league-leading 20 pass deflections and 58 total tackles.

Jackson, 26, is in his fourth season in New England after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has 24 interceptions in his career.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

