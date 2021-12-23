ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus: FDA authorizes Merck’s COVID-19 pill

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvrR5_0dUVpKHW00

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued an emergency use authorization for Merck’s molnupiravir COVID-19 pill, making it the second oral antiviral treatment available in the U.S. to treat the viral infection.

Officials authorized the pill to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who have tested positive for the viral infection, who are at high risk for progression to severe illness from the virus and for whom other COVID-19 treatment options are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

The pill was not authorized to treat people younger than 18 because of concerns over its possible impact on bone and cartilage growth.

“Molnupiravir ... will be a useful treatment option for some patients with COVID-19 at high risk of hospitalization or death,” Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said Thursday in a statement. “As new variants of the virus continue to emerge, it is crucial to expand the country’s arsenal of COVID-19 therapies using emergency use authorization, while continuing to generate additional data on their safety and effectiveness.”

Late last month, an FDA committee narrowly voted to endorse making molnupiravir available by prescription, though some committee members expressed concerns over the potential impact on people who are of childbearing age. Animal studies have showed molnupiravir has the potential to negatively impact bone development in fetuses. Committee members also questioned the possibility that the drug could drive mutations of the virus.

In November, officials with Merck reported final study results which showed that molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization and death among people who took the pill when compared to those taking a placebo by 30%. That same month, the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency authorized molnupiravir for treatment of people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. Agency officials pointed to clinical data which showed the drug, which interferes with the replication of the virus, was “safe and effective at reducing the risk of (hospitalization) and death.”

On Thursday, officials with the FDA said in a statement that molnupiravir “is not a substitute for vaccination in individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination and a booster dose are recommended.”

“The FDA has approved one vaccine and authorized others to prevent COVID-19 and serious clinical outcomes associated with a COVID-19 infection, including hospitalization and death,” the statement said. “The FDA urges the public to get vaccinated and receive a booster if eligible.”

As of Wednesday morning, nearly 73% of the U.S. population – 241.5 million people – has gotten at least one dose of any of the available COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Almost 62% of Americans, or 204.8 million people, have been fully vaccinated, and nearly 31% of those who have been fully vaccinated have gotten booster shots, CDC data shows.

Since the start of the pandemic, officials have reported 51.5 million cases of COVID-19 nationwide, resulting in more than 812,000 deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, 277.2 million cases have been reported, resulting in 5.3 million deaths, according to the university.

Regulators authorized molnupiravir one day after issuing emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, for treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 and older.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Merck Group#Eua#U S Fda
Reuters

France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

PARIS/MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - France has cancelled its order for Merck & Co's (MRK.N) COVID-19 antiviral drug following disappointing trial data and hopes instead to receive Pfizer's (PFE.N) competing drug before the end of January, the health minister said on Wednesday. France is the first country to publicly say...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Coronavirus: CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine times

U.S. health officials announced the cutting of isolation restrictions for Americans who catch COVID-19, trimming the wait time from 10 days to five, The Associated Press reported. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said in a news release that the guidance is in keeping with increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

5 nationwide grocery shortages that you need to know about

It’s one of the most prosaic, routine activities that millions of Americans engage in on what’s likely a weekly basis. Nevertheless, trips to the grocery store these days have — like almost every aspect of modern life — felt and continue to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, specifically, all the supply shortages stemming from the pandemic’s disruption to all the normal patterns of commerce in the US.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine problems continue

Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J’s) Covid-19 vaccine sales are forecast to consistently decline between 2022 and 2027. The forecast on average decreased by 35% from Q3 2021 to Q4 2021, as shown in Figure 1, and the vaccine is now expected to generate $6.7B in sales between 2021 and 2027. Sales are forecast to decline between 2022 and 2023 and then will remain consistent until 2027, as shown in Figure 2. One of the reasons for this decline is likely an increase in competition from Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty (tozinameran) in lower-/middle-income countries.
INDUSTRY
WEHT/WTVW

These drugs are NOT SAFE for use, FDA warns

(WEHT) — Edge Pharma recently announced they’ll be pulling all their drug products off shelves through a voluntary nationwide recall. As for the recall reason, the Food and Drug Administration states, “All products are being recalled due to process issues that could lead to a lack of sterility assurance for products intended to be sterile […]
INDUSTRY
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
43K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy