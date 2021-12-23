Lummi Business Council moves to recall member for misconduct

Washington City Council Member Fran Stigers has released a statement following comments that were made toward him during the December 7th council meeting. Following the announcement of her resignation from the council effective at the end of January, Ward One Representative Danielle Pettit-Majewski expressed the disrespect that she felt from Stigers, claiming that he contacted the Johnson County Board of Supervisors and Johnson County Attorney insinuating a lack of integrity, as she has been the county’s public health director since August. When asked, Stigers gave no response during the council meeting, but he gave a written statement to KCII Thursday, stating that “The only person I had contact with, in Johnson County, was Supervisor Jon Greene via email. I asked him a very simple question. And I quote, ‘Do Johnson County employees have to reside in Johnson County?’ I never mentioned anyone’s name. I asked a simple question in general form. In Mr. Green’s response he mentioned ‘Danielle’s’ name. After beating around the bush, I asked him to just answer the question. He informed that the answer to my question was ‘No.’”
