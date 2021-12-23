ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lummi Business Council moves to recall member for misconduct

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUMMI NATION, Wash. – The Lummi Indian Business Council has begun proceedings to recall one of its members for what it calls...

Services for Doug Ericksen planned for this week

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Services for State Senator Doug Ericksen will be held in Bellingham this week. Ericksen passed away on December 17th after announcing in November that he was suffering from COVID-19. A funeral service will be held at Christ the King Community Church on Meridian Street on Wednesday,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Republic

Ex-council member DeDomenic to run for assessor

A former Bartholomew County Council member is preparing to toss her hat back into the political arena. Laura DeDomenic has announced her intention to seek the GOP nomination for Bartholomew County assessor during the 2022 primary election. Her announcement comes just a few weeks after first-term incumbent Ginny Whipple said...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
County council meeting scheduled to fill Ericksen’s Senate seat

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Leaders of Whatcom County’s Republican Party say they’re working diligently but with heavy hearts to find the right replacement for State Senator Doug Ericksen. Chairman John Ramsey says the process to settle on three candidates to present to the County Council is underway. The...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
New member takes seat on Bossier City Council

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The newest member of the Bossier City Council was sworn in Tuesday. Brian Hammons won the District 1 seat during a run-off election on Dec. 11. He replaces interim councilman Scott Irwin, who was defeated during the spring elections. However, the council appointed him to the temporary seat when the man who beat him, Shane Cheatham, stepped aside before taking office in hopes of becoming Mayor Tommy Chandler's chief administrative officer.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
New city council members address challenges

Back in November, Laura Rodgers and Bruce Fuller were elected as new members to the Clarkston City Council. After a close vote for the open seats had to be certified by Oakland County due to a large number of write-in votes, the three open seats officially went to Gary Casey, who has been on council since the summer of 2020, and Rodgers and Fuller.
CLARKSTON, MI
Council Members to Be Sworn In

Incumbent Ames City Council Member Amber Corrieri (At-Large) will be sworn in by Magistrate Kimberly Voss-Orr on Thursday, Dec. 30, during a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. in the Council Chambers, second floor of City Hall, 515 Clark Ave. Newly elected Ames City Council Member Anita Rollins (Ward 3), along with...
AMES, IA
Best wishes to retiring City Council members

The City of Westlake held a sendoff for its three retiring members of Westlake City Council on Dec. 16 during the last Council Meeting of 2021. Mayor Dennis M. Clough presented Proclamations to the outgoing representatives as family, friends and colleagues looked on. Michael F. Killeen steps down having served...
WESTLAKE, OH
Busy agenda for Charlottesville City Council

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It was the final Charlottesville City Council meeting for Heather Hill and Nikuyah Walker on Monday. It was a busy agenda. City Council discussed a $3,500 bonus for all employees and a 6% raise for next year which will be voted on next month. City...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Falcon Heights council member reflects on term

After serving one term on the Falcon Heights City Council, Mark Miazga says housing projects that are underway are standouts among the council’s achievements. He decided for personal reasons not to run for a second term. His current term ends when the new council is sworn in at the first meeting in January 2022.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
Atlanta City Council members say goodbye

ATLANTA — Members of the Atlanta City Council released the following statements today as their legislative terms near a close:. “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Atlanta as both a Council member and Council president. It would be impossible to capture all of the memorable moments and contributions in a single statement. However, I am most grateful for the opportunity to drive the creation of the City’s first Office of the Inspector General, promote economic growth and development throughout the city, raise awareness of local government’s responsibility to operate transparently, and advocate for greater public inclusion in policymaking. Every triumph and every struggle has been well worth the effort in the journey toward co-creating a greater Atlanta for us all. The last 20-plus years have given me an opportunity to perform much work on behalf of the city, and there still remains much more to be done. Thank you to the citizens of Atlanta for this tremendous opportunity. I look forward to contributing in new and exciting ways as the city of Atlanta moves forward.” – Council President Felicia A. Moore.
ATLANTA, GA
Edgerton swears in new council members, mayor

Members of the Edgerton City Council were sworn in at the Dec. 9 council meeting. Members currently serving are: Don Roberts, mayor, thru December 2025; Clay Longanecker, council president, thru Dec. 2023; Josh Lewis, council, thru Dec. 2025; Joshua Beem, council, thru Dec. 2023; Jody Brown, council, thru Dec. 2023; and Josie Stambaugh, thru Dec. 2025. Photo courtesy of city of Edgerton.
EDGERTON, KS
Washington City Council Member Stigers Responds to Fellow Member’s Claims

Washington City Council Member Fran Stigers has released a statement following comments that were made toward him during the December 7th council meeting. Following the announcement of her resignation from the council effective at the end of January, Ward One Representative Danielle Pettit-Majewski expressed the disrespect that she felt from Stigers, claiming that he contacted the Johnson County Board of Supervisors and Johnson County Attorney insinuating a lack of integrity, as she has been the county’s public health director since August. When asked, Stigers gave no response during the council meeting, but he gave a written statement to KCII Thursday, stating that “The only person I had contact with, in Johnson County, was Supervisor Jon Greene via email. I asked him a very simple question. And I quote, ‘Do Johnson County employees have to reside in Johnson County?’ I never mentioned anyone’s name. I asked a simple question in general form. In Mr. Green’s response he mentioned ‘Danielle’s’ name. After beating around the bush, I asked him to just answer the question. He informed that the answer to my question was ‘No.’”
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Five New Council Members, One Returning to CV Town Council

The Crescenta Valley Town Council (CVTC) held its elections over the weekend for six vacant seats on its board. The CVTC provides advice to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors – Fifth District and serves as a platform for Crescenta Valley residents living in the local unincorporated portion of Los Angeles County to voice their concerns and interests.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

