Income Tax

Stimulus Update: This IRS Tip Helps Ensure You Got All Your Stimulus Money

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Image source: Getty Images

In 2021, many Americans received multiple stimulus payments . The American Rescue Plan Act provided for $1,400 checks per adult and dependent child. It also created an expanded Child Tax Credit, which offered more stimulus money for parents. Parents began receiving monthly deposits of $250 or $300 per child in July, with payments continuing through December.

Not everyone got all the money they were owed, though. People may have missed out on stimulus funds if their income changed over 2021 or if the number of dependents they had changed. The IRS, which was responsible for delivering the stimulus payments into American's bank accounts , wants to make sure that every eligible American gets all of their money.

To that end, a recent news alert provides an important piece of advice on what people should do to confirm they aren't missing any payments -- and to claim any funds they should be entitled to but didn't get.

Here's what the IRS says about how you can ensure you get paid.

Be sure to follow this IRS advice to get your stimulus funds

The recent IRS news alert advised Americans that the IRS is sending out a few key letters that will help people to get their unclaimed stimulus funds. Specifically, the IRS will be sending out:

  • Letter 6419 , which details the amount of the advanced Child Tax Credit payments they received as well as the number of children the IRS assumed the family had when calculating their credit. The letter will be distributed beginning at the end of December.
  • Letter 6475, which provides information on the third Economic Impact Payment. This is the stimulus check valued at $1,400 per eligible adult and dependent, which the IRS began sending out in March of 2021. This letter will help Americans to determine if they can qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit, which is a tax credit they are entitled to if they didn't get the full amount of stimulus money they were due.

According to the IRS, these letters contain important information that can both help recipients to determine if they are missing any money and that can help those who didn't get their full payments to claim them when filing their 2021 tax returns.

"Using this information when preparing a tax return can reduce errors and delays in processing," The IRS news release said. The IRS has urged Americans to keep the letters to use them when filing their 2021 taxes in early 2022.

If you receive either or both letters, be sure to heed the agency's advice and set the letter aside until tax-filing season arrives. The IRS is likely to begin accepting tax returns towards the end of January, so you'll want to watch for these documents in the mail so you're ready to submit your documents and claim any additional money that's still due to your family.

Comments / 65

Vicki Markwell
4d ago

yes but disabled people gets left out why can't. WE GET A STIMULUS CHECK OH.WELL. SHOULD NT HAVE SPOKE OF IT... GOD BLESS EVERYONE..

Reply(9)
10
Brenda Logelin
4d ago

I still didn't get my third stimulus check and I am have a feeling I wont receive the rebate recovery letter either. Time will tell I guess. it's a big joke that I never received and make.under $72,000 .

Reply(2)
3
Lamont Durham
3d ago

Biden really don't wanna give any relief money seems like when Trump was in everyone got paid now this over 80 year old president in here he don wanna give nothin to the ppl who worked during and through this allegedly pandemic I'm sick of this when can everyone get the money they owed government finds every reason to no give any money to families or ppl that's well deserving smh

Reply(4)
2
leedaily.com

Urgent IRS Child Tax Credit Warning to Avoid ‘Errors and Delays’ – Here’s How to Protect Your ‘Stimulus’ Payment Now

The Revenue department advised on a Wednesday evening in a tweet that informative packages to Enhanced child Tax credit grantees and beneficiaries of the new batch of National Financial capability Bonuses contain essential points which will assist folks to minimize glitches as well as an extension during the forthcoming 2022 reporting period.
INCOME TAX
Republic Monitor

$8,000 Stimulus Checks To Be Given To Some Americans, Here’s Who Qualify

The Internal Revenue Service began distributing the sixth batch of direct payments for the enhanced Child Tax Credit in mid-December, but some of those parents may be eligible for a payment of up to $8,000 in 2022. $8,000 Stimulus Payments To Some American Parents. In a recently published article in...
INCOME TAX
