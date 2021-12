Episode 8 for Pokemon Evolutions, which happens to be the final part of the anime mini series, is now available. This one is titled “The Discovery”. We’re going back to the region that started it all as today’s episode is all about Kanto. As teased in the official description: “Did you hear the rumor? What might be the most powerful Pokémon ever has been discovered in Kanto! Green has begun her search for this elusive Pokemon… but she’s not the only one racing to catch it! Join the quest in the thrilling finale of Pokémon Evolutions!”

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO