Elon Musk responds after Chinese lookalike goes viral: ‘Maybe I’m partly Chinese’

By Breanna Robinson
 4 days ago
A Chinese man became an internet sensation after viewers noticed his resemblance to Elon Musk - and now the Telsa and SpaceX CEO is speaking out about his supposed doppelgänger.

The video of the man (who is unnamed) was first posted to Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, before being uploaded to Facebook.

The man, dressed in all black, stood next to a luxurious black car and looked at the camera.

People on social media instantly talked about his likeness to Musk.

Some even dubbed the man ‘Yi Long Musk’.

Now the billionaire decided to share his thoughts on the matter.

After posting his announcement on Twitter that he would be paying $11bn in taxes this year (which he says is the largest tax bill ever), someone responded with a split image of himself and his “twin.”

“Maybe I’m partly Chinese!” Musk wrote, seemingly noting the similarities.

Musk was born to a Canadian mother and a South African father and is a citizen of the US.

Check out some reactions to Musk’s tweet below.

According to News.com.au,The Global Times, also became invested in the twin tale and noted that the Asian version of Musk could have used AI face to mimic the features of Musk.

But to prove that he does look like this, the Chinese man promised to do a live stream on Sunday.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk, the TIME Person of the Year, has a net worth of $245bn.

Stardust Badger
3d ago

To keep it honest. I think we all have undivided inter dimensional twin.. I know I do.

Reply(3)
15
LutherM
2d ago

rich enough to find out your roots. Europeans mixed with Asians and middle easterners even Africans you may have a mix there. lol

Reply
5
Valerie Aylward
2d ago

Amazing likeness!😊 HAPPY HOLIDAYS, MERRY CHRISTMAS and a VERY HAPPY, HEALTHY, PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR EVERYONE!🎅🤶⛄🎄🦌

Reply
5
