Junction City, KS

Junction City water boil order lifted

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 4 days ago

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Water is safe again in Junction City, the city manager said Thursday morning.

According to Junction City City Manager Allen Dinkel, the city has received word that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the boil order for the city of Junction City.

UPDATE: Junction City water tests come back negative

According to a recent release from City Manager Allen Dinkel, the city was waiting for official word from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment but report that the water samples are testing negative.

