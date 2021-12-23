ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Former North Jersey Dispatcher, Beloved Dad Of 3 Robert Yeager Dies After COVID Battle, 38

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWqOc_0dUVkC2f00
More than $35,000 had been raised in less than 24 hours for the family of former Morris County communications dispatcher and beloved father of three Robert Yeager, who died of COVID-19 complications on Dec. 22 at the age of 38. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Former North Jersey communications dispatcher and beloved father of three Robert Yeager died of COVID-19 complications at St. Claire’s Hospital on Dec. 22. He was 38.

Born and raised in Chester, Yeager previously worked as a corrections officer for the Morris County Sheriff's Office and later as a communications dispatcher, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family.

Yeager had most recently lived in Byram and worked for the township’s school district while pursuing his lifelong passion of photography, according to the campaign, which had raised more than $35,500 in less than 24 hours.

Yeager was also known for his role as a devoted father to three girls, Caleigh, Shannon and Molly, as well as a loving husband to his wife, Erin, who are home battling COVID-19 themselves.

Meanwhile, Erin was heartbreakingly notified that she will lose her job as a nurse in February, the GoFundMe says.

“This along with the sudden passing of her husband Robert, will cause a tremendous financial burden on her and their three girls moving forward,” reads the campaign, launched by Morris County Corrections PBA Local #298.

“She is now stuck with the burden of being a single mother of three young girls while trying to meet all of the financial obligations that they had as a family. She will need financial help for funeral arrangements, bills, and to raise and support her children.”

“Robert was loved by all that knew him and will be missed tremendously,” the campaign says.

“Erin and her three children are all such valued members of our community — please help us rally together to show them how much we love and support them during these tough times and during this holiday season. We can never bring Robert back, but hopefully we can help ease the financial burden that lies ahead.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Hit-Run Arrest Made In South Jersey Crash

A suspect in a South Jersey hit-and-run crash has been arrested, authorities said. Anthony K. Cullen Jr., 37, of Deptford, is charged with third-degree offenses of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim. Police responded to Delsea Drive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Jersey#Dispatcher#St Claire S Hospital
Daily Voice

3 Dead In Fiery Atlantic City Expressway Crash

Three people died when a car slammed into a tollbooth on the Atlantic City Expressway Sunday night, police said.The vehicle was heading east when it crashed at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza in Mays Landing around 9 p.m.The driver and two passengers were killed while a fourth occupant was hospitalized w…
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Voice

Car Flips, Motorist Trapped In South Jersey Crash: Developing

A car flipped into a tree in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 4 p.m. on Recklesstown Way in Chesterfield Township, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said a motorist was trying to get out of the vehicle and complaining of chest pain. Chesterfield...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Killed In Nassau County Crash

An investigation is underway after a 26-year-old died in a crash on Long Island. The single-vehicle crash happened in East Meadow at 2:20 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, according to the Nassau County Police Department. NCPD said the man was riding his 2012 Harley Davidson west on North Jerusalem Road...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Pedestrians Killed In Crash ID'd As Long Island Residents

Two pedestrians struck and killed by an SUV in New Jersey before dawn have been identified as Long Island residents. A Honda SUV was traveling in the eastbound lanes when it struck Richard Dennelly, age 73, and Maria Schellberg, age 55, both of Great Neck, near milepost 1.8 in Knowlton Township in northwestern New Jersey just after 3 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, NJSP Sgts. Philip Curry and Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Christmas House Fire Contained In Franklin Lakes

Firefighters contained a late Christmas afternoon blaze at a Franklin Lakes home. Fire Chief Charles Bohny Jr. was among the first at the scene of the fire, which broke out in an attached garage at the $2 million Hampton Hill Road home shortly after 4:30 p.m., responders said. The bulk...
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Identify Two Killed In Westchester Crash

Police have identified two people killed in a crash in Westchester County. The crash took place just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers. According to Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police, the driver coming southbound who lost control of his vehicle was driving a 2019 Lincoln SUV. He was in the left lane of travel.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Morning Driver In PJs Escapes Serious Injury In Fair Lawn

A pajama-clad motorist escaped serious injury in a rollover crash Monday morning in Fair Lawn. The Toyota Camry struck an occupied Toyota min-van that was parked on Heights Avenue before landing on its side shortly before 8 a.m. The Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver to St. Joseph's...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman From Region Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

A woman from the region was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. Sullivan County resident Lisa Kottl, age 31, of Bloomingburg, was killed around 7:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 24, after losing control of her vehicle. According to Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, when deputies responded to the report...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
183K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy