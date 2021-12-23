Jersey City Mayor Tests Positive For COVID

Steven Fulop Photo Credit: Mayor Steven Fulop Twitter Screengrab

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor in a tweet said his test came back positive on Wednesday.

The Omicron variant was quickly becoming the dominant strain of the virus across the US. Experts say that the booster shot is key in preventing bad Omicron symptoms.

New Jersey residents scrambled to get COVID-19 tests in the days before Christmas, with lines between 5 and 9 hours long.

