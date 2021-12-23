Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning on Alabama Highway 69 South.

TPD said the pedestrian was walking on the road around 5 a.m. when he was hit by the vehicle.

Officers identified the pedestrian as 43-year-old Michael David Moore of Tuscaloosa.

TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian continued driving for a short distance before stopping, according to TPD. He briefly walked away from his vehicle, but returned to speak with a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had stopped to investigate the incident.

TPD said the driver is cooperating with the investigation and the incident is not being considered as a case of hit-and-run.

Moore was hit while walking in the far left lane of Highway 69 just south of Kauloosa Avenue. According to TPD, it was still dark outside and Moore was in an area where foot traffic is uncommon.

Northbound traffic on Highway 69 remained open after the incident, while southbound traffic was re-routed Thursday until about 9:15 a.m.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Alabama Highway 69 South