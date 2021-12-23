Missing Mandan teen located, is safe

Update 12/23/21: The Mandan Police report Serenity Kulish has been located and is safe. They also thank the public for its help in locating the teen.

Original Story 12/22/21: The Mandan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Serenity Kulish.

Kulish is 5’8”, approximately 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black Adidas sweatshirt and Vans shoes.

Authorities say Kulish left for Legacy High School on a school bus the morning of December 16 and hasn’t been seen since.

If you have any information regarding the location or whereabouts of Serenity Kulish, you’re asked to contact the Mandan Police Department at 701 667-3250 and reference case #21005514.

