The EcoProBooth opens up new perspectives in spray booth technology for car manufacturers. With its modular box concept, independent lines and the combination of interior and exterior painting in a single box, it provides a degree of scalability and flexibility previously only possible for small-scale series. However, this is not the only way it meets essential requirements for future production. With its new booth concept, Dürr also addresses the critical topic of energy efficiency. Compared to current line concepts with dry separation, the EcoProBooth promises to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption by around 40%. For the many existing systems that will continue to operate with wet scrubbing, the saving will increase to 75%.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO