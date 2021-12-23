ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Dr. Fauci has a new boss: Former URMC faculty member Dr. Lawrence A. Tabak named acting Director of NIH

 4 days ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci has a new boss and he’s a former faculty member at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

The Daily Messenger reports Lawrence A. Tabak was named acting Director of the National Institutes of Health earlier this month. He started his new job Monday, replacing retiring director Francis Collins. Tabak was a professor of dentistry, biophysics and biochemistry at URMC. He’s worked for NIH since 2000.

Tabak’s research has focused on on the structure, biosynthesis and function of glycoproteins. US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Tabak has a deep grasp of the most pressing scientific issues our nation faces.

