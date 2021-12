Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Snow will be moving into tonight impacting the morning commute tomorrow for many of us. The snow will last for the majority of Monday and will subside by the late afternoon hours. There’s not much break between then as another front will move in bringing in a similar amount of snow. If you have any plans for the upcoming New Years’ be sure to plan ahead and keep an eye on roads as they could be slushy throughout the week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO