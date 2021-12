Sean Pech, a police veteran in New Jersey, received a tearful final sendoff over dispatch on Sunday after a 20-year career in law enforcement. "After a long and dedicated career to law enforcement, public safety, and serving the residents of North Arlington in the state of New Jersey, rising through the ranks to sergeant and then lieutenant, we’d like to congratulate you on your retirement and wish you health and happiness and good luck in all your future endeavors," a dispatcher said as Pech sat in his cruiser for the last time.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO