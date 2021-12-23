12/23 Ryan’s “Cold for Now” Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
WDAM-TV
4 days ago
Another frosty start to the day just two days before Christmas! I’m sure this excites all the lovers of cold/winter weather out there, probably giving you hope we’ll see some more seasonal weather for the weekend, but that is not...
EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning everyone! ☕️ It’s Monday once again! I know it’s hard to wake up on those Monday mornings, especially with a food coma from all that Christmas food!🥂🧆🍲🍖🥗🥧🍞 However, at least its the last Monday of the year!! Now last week we were fairly warm and dry, this week […]
I hope everyone enjoyed their unseasonably warm weather over the holiday weekend, because it will stick with us for the next few days. We’ll remain just under temperature records by a degree or so, so don’t put those shorts and t-shirts away just yet. Also, things have been sunny and dry for a while now, but rain will be moving in over the next few days ahead of the next big cool-down. That’ll start 2022 off on the dry and chilly side, but we still have a long, warm, and humid week to get through first.
The interior of southern Connecticut will be under a winter weather advisory Monday night into Tuesday morning as a light wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain hits the area, the National Weather Service said. Northern Fairfield, northern New Haven, northern Middlesex and northern New London counties are under...
Pine Belt donations help Mayfield tornado survivors. After the destruction caused by last week's tornado outbreak, the Pine Belt came together to shine a light on those affected. How to incorporate nutrition into healthy New Year’s resolutions. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. With 2022 right around the corner nutritionists...
A combination of rain, light snow and sleet will make for a somewhat messy Monday afternoon and evening across much of New Jersey that could cause slippery conditions on roads. While South Jersey will likely see just rain, the rest of the state will could see different forms of generally...
PITTSBURGH — The active week continues today. Showers return this afternoon, and daily rain chances extend into the new year. The day begins dry. Dry conditions persist through the morning, but rain chances build this afternoon with another system bringing. Mixed precipitation is likely for areas near Route 422. Snow is possible near I-80. Snow totals could reach between 1″-3″ north of I-80. Rain and snow fade as the system slides toward the east tonight.
More Clouds Monday w/ isolated showers mainly north of I-40 We broke a 130+ year-old record yesterday with our high temp of 77 in Charlotte. We won’t get quite as warm today with more clouds in the forecast, but it will still be above average with highs in the upper 60s. A disturbance just outside of the region could produce an isolated shower or two, with the best shot at any rain being for the mountains. Overnight lows will remain mild all week with lows falling to the upper 50s tonight. Temps will warm to the mid-70s tomorrow with another shot at a stray shower or two. Temps will be even warmer Tuesday night as lows only fall to the low to mid-60s. A front will progress through the region Thursday bringing rain and storm chances to the area. There could be a stronger storm, or two with damaging wind being the greatest severe threat. Expecting about 1/2″ to 1″ of rainfall, wh9ch will help, but not end the severe drought that continues to impact the area. Temps will remain mild leading into the New Year with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Showers will be likely New Year’s Eve night into New Year’s Day. Another strong boundary Sunday will be something to watch this week with much colder temps to jump-start the first full week of 2022.
