The Best Villas and Holiday Rentals to Book in Cape Verde

The word Hawaii has such strong positive visual associations that the islands don’t need much of an introduction. You’ll already know about the incredible white-sand, palm-fringed beaches of this windswept archipelago. You probably know about the tropical gardens and wild national parks that cover much of the inland, filled with waterfalls and active volcanoes you can trek – plus the sensational snorkeling, paddleboarding and surfing that can be enjoyed in its many bays. What you might not know is where exactly on its eight islands you should be staying – and that’s where we come in. Here’s our list of the best villas to rent for your vacation in Hawaii – bookable on Culture Trip.

HAWAII STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO