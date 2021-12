The USDCAD has moved down to test its 200 hour moving average 1.2843. The price low reached 1.2836 which was also near a high swing area between 1.2828 and 1.2836. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the December low for the December high comes in at 1.28231. That level is also in play and a key target to get to and through if the sellers are to take more control. So far the support buyers are holding the cluster of targets. Risk can be defined and risk can be limited.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO